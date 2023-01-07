Luxury Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV now available from £129,170 OTR

The EQS SUV is on sale in the UK from today with prices starting at £129,170 for the AMG Line Premium Plus version of the luxury EV.

Range starts from 362 miles for the EQS Business Class , increasing to 365 for the range topping EQS SUV 450 4M AMG Line Premium Plus

Cutting-edge EQS SUV is loaded with technology, including the Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen infotainment system, as well as a Heads-Up display and Burmester sound system complete with Dolby Atmos

Off-road capabilities are complimented with unique to EQS SUV infotainment displays and even a digital compass in the heads-up display.

Interior luxury is pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz offering, with Nappa leathers and either black or beige colourways.

Class leading comfort and refinement is joined with ‘Hey Mercedes’ interior assistant, which can create a relaxing interior ambience simply by driver asking the question.

Functionality meets luxury with seven seats as standard in the EQS SUV.

Innovative four-link axle at the front and multi-link rear chassis combines with AIRMATIC air suspension to deliver incredible ride comfort.

Rear-wheel steering of up to 10 degrees as standard gives agility around town and stability and improved dynamics at higher speeds.

Aerodynamic efficiencies of EQS ensure that EQS SUV is also highly efficient, despite its larger dimensions.

Cutting-edge technology meets the pinnacle of luxury with the new EQS SUV, now on sale from £129,170 OTR in the UK.

At launch two variants of the EQS SUV will be available, the four-wheel drive EQS 450 4MATIC which features up to 365 miles of range, or alternatively the four-wheel drive EQS 580 4MATIC, with up to 364miles.

Interior specification of the EQS SUV differs depending on what trim line a customer pics. For AMG Line Premium Plus, the car will feature black Nappa leather and anthracite wood trim. Business Class trim uses macchiato beigne Nappa leather and ship deck wood.

Interior technology is also central to the EQS SUV. This means that the Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen, with its three high definition OLED displays, is available. It comes as standard on EQS 580 and is an option on the EQS 450 Premium Plus.

Also included is the latest generation MBUX infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB-C and wireless charging and a Heads-up display for the driver. The voice control based ‘Hey Mercedes’ interior assistant can be used to ask MBUX to control all sorts of vehicle functions, from interior lighting colours, to directions to the nearest EV rapid charger.

Performance on both vehicles is as you would expect from a premium electric SUV. For the EQS 450 4MATIC , that means a 0-62 time of just 6, while the EQS 580 4MATIC is even quicker at 4.6 . On road dynamics are improved with the addition of rear-wheel steering, 10 degrees as standard. This means improved agility when manoeuvring at slower speeds, with the rear wheels working alongside the front wheel steering angle at speed to bring stability and handling benefits.

Off-road the EQS SUV is capable of raising its ride height using the standard AIRMATIC air suspension by 25mm, with the dynamic select driving modes now also having a dedicated OFF ROAD mode. The SUV credentials are also further improved via the technology available in the car, with a set of dedicated off-road displays for MBUX and a specific screen for the heads-up display.

Refinement and luxury are central to the EQS SUV, which means special acoustic foams as well as rubber insulation of the electric drive units have been used to reduce interior cabin noise to a near whisper. This allows the driver to concentrate on the Mercedes-Benz only Dolby Atmos and Apple Spatial Audio sound experience that the Burmester sound system delivers.

High-quality paint options for the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV in the UK are as follows: Obsidian Black, Sodalite Blue, High-tech Silver, Emerald Green, Selenite Grey, MANUFAKTUR Diamond White, MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey. Two Model Lines will be available for both the EQS SUV 450 4MATIC and EQS SUV 580 4MATIC. The Premium Plus which includes Digital Light with Light band, Panoramic Roof, 21” alloys, Nappa Leather and Head-up Display and the Business Class which includes MBUX Augmented Head-up display, rear entertainment and Energising Comfort Package.

EQS SUV Key Technical Data EQS 450 4MATIC EQS 580 4MATIC Drive system and battery All-wheel drive All-wheel drive Electric motor(s) Type Permanently excited synchronous motor(s) (PSM) Output kW 265 400 Torque Nm 800 858 Rated voltage Volts 396 Usable battery capacity kWh 108.4 On-board charger kW 22kW AC charging time, three-phase (11/22 kW) h 10/5 (USA: 11.5) DC charging capacity, max. kW 200 DC charging time at fast charging station[1] min 31 DC charging: max. range after

15 minutes[2] (WLTP) km n/a n/a Vehicle Length/width/height mm 5,125/1,959/1,718 Length/width/height (USA) mm 5,125/1,959/1,718 Wheelbase mm 3,210 Turning circle (with rear axle steering 4.5°/10°) m /11.0 Luggage capacity VDA

(seven-seater) l /565-2020 Electric energy consumption and range Electric energy consumption (WLTP) Wh/100 km 210-212 211-212 CO 2 emissions (WLTP) g/km 0 0 Range (WLTP) km 584-589 584-587