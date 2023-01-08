CUPRA Leon 2.0 TSI 190PS now available to order in the UK

CUPRA Leon 2.0 TSI 190PS DSG now available for order, in both 5dr Hatch and Estate form, priced from £33,170 OTR

CUPRA Leon Estate also gains 1.5 TSI 150PS, with prices starting at just £30,875 OTR

Latest engine additions to the Leon line-up means the model now reflects most of the Formentor range

For more information on the CURPA Leon and the rest of the CUPRA line-up, visit: https://www.cupraofficial.co.uk/

Milton Keynes, 9 November 2022 – CUPRA UK has opened order books for the Leon Hatch and Estate 2.0-litre TSI 190PS, as well as the Leon Estate 1.5-litre TSI 150PS powertrain.

A first for the CUPRA Leon, the 2.0-litre TSI 190PS engine blends affordability with performance, adding more choice for customers. Prices for the 190PS engine start from £33,170 OTR.

Peak power of the 190PS engine is produced between 4,200-6,000 rpm, with peak torque of 320Nm arriving between 1,500-4,100 rpm. The 190PS engine delivers 39.8-41.5mpg on the combined WLTP cycle and a top speed of 141mph (143mph for Estate). It is available exclusively with the DSG-auto gearbox and delivers a 0-62mph time of 7.2 seconds (7.5 seconds for Estate).

Meanwhile, the new entry-level 150PS engine option for the CUPRA Leon Estate is now the most affordable version of the Estate variant, with prices starting at just £30,875 OTR for the six-speed manual or £32,985 OTR for the DSG-auto.

Initially, the 150PS engine was only available for the Leon 5dr Hatch but has now been introduced to the Leon Estate to give customers even greater choice. The 150PS engine produces a maximum of 250Nm of torque, and is at its most powerful between 5,000-6,000rpm. Off the line, the 150PS engine achieves 0-62mph in 9.2 seconds (manual) and 8.9 seconds (DSG-auto), and tops out at 134mph.

The addition of two new engines to the range means that there are now five different engine options available for CUPRA Leon: 1.5 TSI 150PS, 2.0 TSI 190PS, 2.0 TSI 245PS, 2.0 TSI 300PS (310PS 4Drive on Leon Estate) and 245PS e-HYBRID plug-in hybrid. This means the Leon range now largely mirrors the range of powertrains available with Formentor.

Both the new 150PS and 190PS engine options are available exclusively with CUPRA’s entry-level V1 trim level. As standard this generously equipped trim level benefits from:

18” machined sport black and silver alloy wheels

Tinted rear windows

Rear diffuser with twin exhaust pipes

Electrically adjustable, heated and folding door mirrors

LED headlights with dynamic turn signals and LED taillights with coast-to-coast lighting

Rain sensing wipers

12” Media System Plus with Navigation, Full Link smartphone integration (Mirror Link, wireless Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto) and CUPRA Connect

Digital driver cockpit

Four USB-C charging ports

Sport seats with copper stitching, leather flat-bottomed steering wheel with gearshift paddles (DSG-auto only) and chrome and copper interior detailing

CUPRA Drive Profile selection (Comfort, Sport, CUPRA, Individual)

Front and rear parking sensors

Three-zone climate control

KESSY Advanced Keyless entry and start

Lane Assist

Safety and Driving Pack (M) comprising Predictive and Adaptive Cruise Control, High Beam Assist and Dynamic Road sign display

In addition, customers can specify a space saving spare wheel (£120 RRP) and a panoramic sunroof available for both hatchback and estate variants, priced at £1,035 and £1,055 RRP respectively. Leon Estate is also available with tow bar pre-installation (£145 RRP) and an electric towing hook* (£750 RRP).

CUPRA Leon is available with a choice of eight exterior paint options: non-metallic White; metallic Magnetic Tech Grey, Midnight Black and Nevada White; special metallic Desire Red and Graphene Grey; matte Magnetic Tech Grey and Petrol Blue.

CUPRA Leon Hatch

Model CO 2 (g/km, WLTP) Combined fuel consumption (mpg, WLTP) BiK (2020/21) Price (OTR RRP) 2.0 TSI DSG-auto 190PS V1 154 39.8-41.5 35% £33,170

CUPRA Leon Estate

Model CO 2 (g/km, WLTP) Combined fuel consumption (mpg, WLTP) BiK (2020/21) Price (OTR RRP) 1.5 TSI manual 150PS V1 136 43.5-47.1 32% £30,875 1.5 TSI DSG-auto 150PS V1 136 44.1-47.1 32% £32,985 2.0 TSI DSG-auto 190PS V1 154 39.8-41.5 35% £34,445