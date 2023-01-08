CUPRA Leon 2.0 TSI 190PS now available to order in the UK

- CUPRA Leon 2.0 TSI 190PS DSG now available for order, in both 5dr Hatch and Estate form, priced from £33,170 OTR
- CUPRA Leon Estate also gains 1.5 TSI 150PS, with prices starting at just £30,875 OTR
- Latest engine additions to the Leon line-up means the model now reflects most of the Formentor range
Milton Keynes, 9 November 2022 – CUPRA UK has opened order books for the Leon Hatch and Estate 2.0-litre TSI 190PS, as well as the Leon Estate 1.5-litre TSI 150PS powertrain.
A first for the CUPRA Leon, the 2.0-litre TSI 190PS engine blends affordability with performance, adding more choice for customers. Prices for the 190PS engine start from £33,170 OTR.
Peak power of the 190PS engine is produced between 4,200-6,000 rpm, with peak torque of 320Nm arriving between 1,500-4,100 rpm. The 190PS engine delivers 39.8-41.5mpg on the combined WLTP cycle and a top speed of 141mph (143mph for Estate). It is available exclusively with the DSG-auto gearbox and delivers a 0-62mph time of 7.2 seconds (7.5 seconds for Estate).
Meanwhile, the new entry-level 150PS engine option for the CUPRA Leon Estate is now the most affordable version of the Estate variant, with prices starting at just £30,875 OTR for the six-speed manual or £32,985 OTR for the DSG-auto.
Initially, the 150PS engine was only available for the Leon 5dr Hatch but has now been introduced to the Leon Estate to give customers even greater choice. The 150PS engine produces a maximum of 250Nm of torque, and is at its most powerful between 5,000-6,000rpm. Off the line, the 150PS engine achieves 0-62mph in 9.2 seconds (manual) and 8.9 seconds (DSG-auto), and tops out at 134mph.
The addition of two new engines to the range means that there are now five different engine options available for CUPRA Leon: 1.5 TSI 150PS, 2.0 TSI 190PS, 2.0 TSI 245PS, 2.0 TSI 300PS (310PS 4Drive on Leon Estate) and 245PS e-HYBRID plug-in hybrid. This means the Leon range now largely mirrors the range of powertrains available with Formentor.
Both the new 150PS and 190PS engine options are available exclusively with CUPRA’s entry-level V1 trim level. As standard this generously equipped trim level benefits from:
- 18” machined sport black and silver alloy wheels
- Tinted rear windows
- Rear diffuser with twin exhaust pipes
- Electrically adjustable, heated and folding door mirrors
- LED headlights with dynamic turn signals and LED taillights with coast-to-coast lighting
- Rain sensing wipers
- 12” Media System Plus with Navigation, Full Link smartphone integration (Mirror Link, wireless Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto) and CUPRA Connect
- Digital driver cockpit
- Four USB-C charging ports
- Sport seats with copper stitching, leather flat-bottomed steering wheel with gearshift paddles (DSG-auto only) and chrome and copper interior detailing
- CUPRA Drive Profile selection (Comfort, Sport, CUPRA, Individual)
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Three-zone climate control
- KESSY Advanced Keyless entry and start
- Lane Assist
- Safety and Driving Pack (M) comprising Predictive and Adaptive Cruise Control, High Beam Assist and Dynamic Road sign display
In addition, customers can specify a space saving spare wheel (£120 RRP) and a panoramic sunroof available for both hatchback and estate variants, priced at £1,035 and £1,055 RRP respectively. Leon Estate is also available with tow bar pre-installation (£145 RRP) and an electric towing hook* (£750 RRP).
CUPRA Leon is available with a choice of eight exterior paint options: non-metallic White; metallic Magnetic Tech Grey, Midnight Black and Nevada White; special metallic Desire Red and Graphene Grey; matte Magnetic Tech Grey and Petrol Blue.
For more information on the CUPRA Leon and the rest of the CUPRA range, visit https://www.cupraofficial.co.uk/
CUPRA Leon Hatch
|
Model
|
CO2 (g/km, WLTP)
|
Combined fuel consumption (mpg, WLTP)
|
BiK (2020/21)
|
Price (OTR RRP)
|
2.0 TSI DSG-auto 190PS V1
|
154
|
39.8-41.5
|
35%
|
£33,170
CUPRA Leon Estate
|
Model
|
CO2 (g/km, WLTP)
|
Combined fuel consumption (mpg, WLTP)
|
BiK (2020/21)
|
Price (OTR RRP)
|
1.5 TSI manual 150PS V1
|
136
|
43.5-47.1
|
32%
|
£30,875
|
1.5 TSI DSG-auto 150PS V1
|
136
|
44.1-47.1
|
32%
|
£32,985
|
2.0 TSI DSG-auto 190PS V1
|
154
|
39.8-41.5
|
35%
|
£34,445