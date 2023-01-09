Driffield based company, Despatch Cloud, collaborates with Fast Despatch Logistics to extend services.

Despatch Cloud is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Fast Despatch Logistics (FDL), a rapidly-ascending third-party logistics service provider in the UK, Europe, and Asia. FDL caters to several of the globe’s largest eCommerce, last-mile, and parcel delivery giants.

“We’re delighted to have added FDL to our growing list of couriers and offer Despatch Cloud customers access to the 7-day-a-week FDL service, at excellent rates” Paula Tagg, Chief Operations Officer of Despatch Cloud.

Through this collaboration, Despatch Cloud clients will now have access to FDL’s dependable and expeditious delivery services, empowering them to better serve their own clients and meet the surging global demand for swift and trustworthy delivery.

About Despatch Cloud

Despatch Cloud is a pioneering cloud-based logistics management platform that aids businesses in streamlining their delivery processes and enhancing the efficiency of their operations. With advanced features and integration with multiple couriers, Despatch Cloud assists businesses in saving time, cutting costs, and improving customer satisfaction.

About Fast Despatch Logistics

Fast Despatch Logistics is a trustworthy provider of logistics solutions, with a focus on last-mile delivery, eCommerce fulfilment, and parcel delivery. With a formidable presence in the UK, Europe, and Asia, FDL is equipped to tackle the delivery needs of businesses of all sizes.