Moody Logistics Agrees Sponsorship Deal With Talented Teenage Athlete

Northumberland athlete Sadie Parker’s ambition to compete on the national stage has attracted support from local firm Moody Logistics and Storage.

Last year the talented 14-year-old pentathlete, who competes for Team Blyth, earned the club its first national title after picking up gold in the long jump at the Indoor England U15 Championships in February, followed by silver at the outdoor championships in August.

The Cramlington teen has also won a string of medals at North East and Northern levels in pentathlon, 60m and 75m hurdles and the 200m, as well as shot put and is now pushing for an England call up.

Daniel N’Jai-Rowney, her athletics coach at Team Blyth, has worked with Sadie for the past six years and recognises she has the talent and commitment that could enable her to break into the England and GB squads over the next two years as she transitions from pentathlete to heptathlete.

However, with the cost of entry fees, training equipment, and travelling across the country to compete mounting, Daniel approached Moody Logistics and Storage which, after hearing of her achievements, agreed a £500 sponsorship

He said: “Sadie has really started to achieve at a higher level, reflected by the fact that she won bronze in the England U15 Championship Indoor Pentathlon, which highlights her range of athletic talent.

“She has been a strong athlete from a young age although her progress was disrupted by the pandemic. However, she is back on track and her dedication has resulted in her taking another big step forward in her performance over the past 12 months.

“Sadie narrowly missed out on an England call-up last year, something she hopes to achieve within the next 24 months, followed by a longer-term ambition goal to be part of the GB squad – which is why this sponsorship is so important at this crucial point in her career.”

Sadie said: “I’m extremely grateful to Moody’s for their financial support which takes a lot of pressure off me and my family and allows me to concentrate on my athletics and seizing the opportunity to progress further.”

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, said: “It’s a pleasure to sponsor Sadie who is already doing Northumberland and the North East proud, and I hope that she can now progress and achieve her desire to compete on the national stage.”