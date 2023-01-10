Abarth’s new range: two iconic souls, two unmistakable kits and a legendary new orange livery

Create your Abarth in 2 steps: 1. Choose your configuration. 2. Choose your colour

Brand new orange racing livery which comes from the combination of the iconic Abarth colours of red and yellow

Choosing a new Abarth has never been so simple. The new Abarth range has been streamlined according to the strategy of “simplicity and customer satisfaction”. It takes a few minutes to configure a made-to-measure Abarth, based on your own personal needs and tastes.

Set your adrenaline level high with either a 165hp Abarth 595 or a 180hp Abarth 695. Both versions offer thrilling performance, a roaring exhaust, an irreverent and playful, yet bold style and, of course, the joy of driving. Then choose between two souls, Turismo, which is available for both powertrains and in both hatchback and convertible versions, or Competizione, available for 180hp Abarth 695 only.

The Turismo’s soul is linked to the values of style and comfort which are typical of Italian Granturismo and, therefore, meant for those customers who like to stand out and love the city. It features black leather seats, 17” Turismo alloy wheels and the Turismo badge. Alternatively, the Competizione has been made for hardcore performance and sports lovers and those who want to enjoy the on-road driving experience in the same way they do the track. In short, this soul is dedicated to those who never give up on turning a trip into an extraordinary experience. It offers Sabelt Carbon seats, 17” Competizione alloy wheels and the Competizione badge.

Selecting either the 595 Turismo, 695 Turismo or 695 Competizione trims, two iconic packs will be automatically added as standard. These instantly recall the Scorpion’s legendary tuning kits, which turned standard vehicles into unbeatable race cars in the Sixties.

The two packs reflect the brand’s core values of performance and style:

: designed for those customers who are looking for hi-tech equipment, it includes a 7” Nav and automatic climate control. Style Pack: designed with premium features to stand out, a Beats audio system and Xenon headlights.

Finally, you can pick your favourite bold colour to finish off the configuration of your new Abarth. Making its debut, is the new “Orange Racing” livery which was created from the combination of the brand’s iconic colours of yellow and red. It is the essence of the Abarth badge and represents the colours that have made the Scorpion legendary. This bold and eye-catching colour harks back to the historic connection between the brand and the Fiat 131 Racing Volumetrico Abarth 1980 limited edition with its Orange Racing 255 livery.

Turin, November 10, 2022