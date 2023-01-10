CarGurus reveals the 50 best value used cars to buy now as average used car prices accelerate once again

Used car-buying platform CarGurus has listed the used cars that have decreased in price the most since October 2021

Biggest price drop is 2019 BMW 2 Series which has dropped by £7,369 (-24.9%)

2019 Ford Kuga (-23.9%), 2019 Volkswagen Golf (-23.1%), 2020 Ford Focus (-22.7%) and 2017 Ford Kuga (-22.5%) make up top five best value used cars

Average used car prices accelerated again in Q3, following a sustained decline in Q1 and Q2

CarGurus has revealed the 50 best value used cars Brits can buy now.

Using average listing price data, CarGurus analysed its extensive used car inventory listed on CarGurus.co.uk by dealerships across the country, and compared average listing prices year-over-year (31st October 2022 versus 31st October 2021). Despite the average cost of used cars accelerating again, CarGurus data reveals that car-buyers are still able to get their hands on vehicles that have depreciated.

As such, CarGurus has detailed the 50 used cars that have reduced in price the most.

The 2019 BMW 2 Series was found to have gone down in price the most, falling from £29,640 to £22,271 – an overall average reduction of £7,369 (-24.9%).

Following close behind was the 2019 Ford Kuga (-23.9%), 2019 Volkswagen Golf (-23.1%), 2020 Ford Focus (-22.7%) and 2017 Ford Kuga (22.5%).

The best value car under £10,000 was the 2015 Vauxhall Insignia, falling from £9,212 to £7,485 – an 18.7% drop in price.

CarGurus data also found that monthly average used car prices have been on the rise since the end of August, with the cost of a used car at the end of October (£18,851) now surpassing average prices from April 2022 (£18,830).

It followed a sustained period where average used car prices fell between the end of quarter one (£19,328) and quarter two (£18,229) but rose again in quarter three (£18,407).

Kevin Roberts, Director of Industry Insights & Analytics at CarGurus, said: “Vehicle prices continue to remain stubbornly elevated for UK car buyers. These high prices combined with rising inflation, climbing interest rates and a cooling economy are having an impact on consumers’ wallets. Unfortunately, with new vehicle production still constrained we’re not likely to see immediate relief on car prices in the near term.

“The positive news for car buyers is, in the face of a cost-of-living crisis, there are good cars out there that are coming down in price all of the time, some as much as 25% in the last 12 months.”

Top 50 Best Value Cars, according to CarGurus

Rank Maker Name Model Name Model Year Average Listing Price 31/10/2021 Average Listing Price 31/10/2022 Variance % Variance 1 BMW 2 Series 2019 £ 29,640 £ 22,271 -£ 7,369 -24.9% 2 Ford Kuga 2019 £ 23,511 £ 17,891 -£ 5,620 -23.9% 3 Volkswagen Golf 2019 £ 25,133 £ 19,319 -£ 5,814 -23.1% 4 Ford Focus 2020 £ 25,281 £ 19,534 -£ 5,748 -22.7% 5 Ford Kuga 2017 £ 18,916 £ 14,668 -£ 4,249 -22.5% 6 Vauxhall Crossland 2021 £ 21,503 £ 16,783 -£ 4,720 -22.0% 7 Ford Kuga 2016 £ 15,865 £ 12,395 -£ 3,470 -21.9% 8 Seat Leon 2019 £ 20,764 £ 16,241 -£ 4,523 -21.8% 9 Kia Sportage 2017 £ 18,016 £ 14,130 -£ 3,885 -21.6% 10 Ford Kuga 2018 £ 21,105 £ 16,582 -£ 4,523 -21.4% 11 Nissan X-Trail 2017 £ 19,014 £ 14,943 -£ 4,071 -21.4% 12 Land Rover Discovery Sport 2016 £ 25,441 £ 20,009 -£ 5,432 -21.4% 13 Land Rover Discovery Sport 2017 £ 29,043 £ 22,858 -£ 6,184 -21.3% 14 Vauxhall Grandland X 2019 £ 19,826 £ 15,615 -£ 4,210 -21.2% 15 Ford Focus 2016 £ 15,277 £ 12,034 -£ 3,243 -21.2% 16 Land Rover Discovery Sport 2018 £ 32,857 £ 25,936 -£ 6,922 -21.1% 17 Volvo V40 2018 £ 18,217 £ 14,418 -£ 3,799 -20.9% 18 Volkswagen T-Roc 2020 £ 30,121 £ 23,850 -£ 6,271 -20.8% 19 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2014 £ 19,332 £ 15,330 -£ 4,002 -20.7% 20 Hyundai Tucson 2017 £ 17,152 £ 13,614 -£ 3,539 -20.6% 21 Kia Sportage 2016 £ 16,224 £ 12,887 -£ 3,337 -20.6% 22 Renault Kadjar 2018 £ 16,197 £ 12,869 -£ 3,328 -20.5% 23 Nissan X-Trail 2018 £ 22,553 £ 17,920 -£ 4,633 -20.5% 24 Ford Kuga 2015 £ 13,387 £ 10,651 -£ 2,735 -20.4% 25 Land Rover Discovery Sport 2015 £ 23,341 £ 18,574 -£ 4,767 -20.4% 26 Honda Civic 2016 £ 14,664 £ 11,673 -£ 2,991 -20.4% 27 Hyundai Tucson 2016 £ 15,769 £ 12,585 -£ 3,184 -20.2% 28 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2013 £ 18,405 £ 14,718 -£ 3,687 -20.0% 29 Peugeot 3008 SUV 2018 £ 22,783 £ 18,219 -£ 4,564 -20.0% 30 Skoda Kodiaq 2018 £ 27,961 £ 22,405 -£ 5,555 -19.9% 31 Peugeot 3008 SUV 2017 £ 20,536 £ 16,466 -£ 4,070 -19.8% 32 Nissan Qashqai 2018 £ 18,846 £ 15,119 -£ 3,727 -19.8% 33 Jaguar F-PACE 2019 £ 43,541 £ 34,933 -£ 8,608 -19.8% 34 Ford Focus 2017 £ 15,738 £ 12,641 -£ 3,097 -19.7% 35 Renault Kadjar 2017 £ 14,955 £ 12,013 -£ 2,942 -19.7% 36 Skoda Karoq 2019 £ 23,937 £ 19,258 -£ 4,679 -19.5% 37 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018 £ 31,228 £ 25,147 -£ 6,081 -19.5% 38 Vauxhall Grandland X 2020 £ 23,062 £ 18,587 -£ 4,475 -19.4% 39 Audi A3 2020 £ 29,873 £ 24,103 -£ 5,770 -19.3% 40 Vauxhall Mokka X 2019 £ 16,260 £ 13,120 -£ 3,140 -19.3% 41 Honda CR-V 2016 £ 18,247 £ 14,733 -£ 3,513 -19.3% 42 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016 £ 24,739 £ 19,999 -£ 4,740 -19.2% 43 Jaguar F-PACE 2018 £ 35,642 £ 28,821 -£ 6,822 -19.1% 44 Kia Sportage 2018 £ 20,258 £ 16,387 -£ 3,871 -19.1% 45 Skoda Karoq 2018 £ 21,507 £ 17,423 -£ 4,084 -19.0% 46 Renault Kadjar 2016 £ 13,433 £ 10,885 -£ 2,548 -19.0% 47 Peugeot 3008 SUV 2019 £ 25,047 £ 20,304 -£ 4,743 -18.9% 48 Nissan X-Trail 2016 £ 16,518 £ 13,411 -£ 3,107 -18.8% 49 Ford EcoSport 2020 £ 19,387 £ 15,744 -£ 3,643 -18.8% 50 Vauxhall Insignia 2015 £ 9,212 £ 7,485 -£ 1,727 -18.7%

