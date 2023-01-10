North East Connected

Motoring Retail

CarGurus reveals the 50 best value used cars to buy now as average used car prices accelerate once again

Jan 10, 2023
  • Used car-buying platform CarGurus has listed the used cars that have decreased in price the most since October 2021
  • Biggest price drop is 2019 BMW 2 Series which has dropped by £7,369 (-24.9%)
  • 2019 Ford Kuga (-23.9%), 2019 Volkswagen Golf (-23.1%), 2020 Ford Focus (-22.7%) and 2017 Ford Kuga (-22.5%)  make up top five best value used cars
  • Average used car prices accelerated again in Q3, following a sustained decline in Q1 and Q2
  • CarGurus.co.uk helps buyers find a fair deal in a rapidly changing market through its Instant Market Value (IMV) listings and deal ratings tool

CarGurus has revealed the 50 best value used cars Brits can buy now.

Using average listing price data, CarGurus analysed its extensive used car inventory listed on CarGurus.co.uk by dealerships across the country, and compared average listing prices year-over-year (31st October 2022 versus 31st October 2021). Despite the average cost of used cars accelerating again, CarGurus data reveals that car-buyers are still able to get their hands on vehicles that have depreciated.

As such, CarGurus has detailed the 50 used cars that have reduced in price the most.

The 2019 BMW 2 Series was found to have gone down in price the most, falling from £29,640 to £22,271 – an overall average reduction of £7,369 (-24.9%).

Following close behind was the 2019 Ford Kuga (-23.9%), 2019 Volkswagen Golf (-23.1%), 2020 Ford Focus (-22.7%) and 2017 Ford Kuga (22.5%).

The best value car under £10,000 was the 2015 Vauxhall Insignia, falling from £9,212 to £7,485 – an 18.7% drop in price.

CarGurus data also found that monthly average used car prices have been on the rise since the end of August, with the cost of a used car at the end of October (£18,851) now surpassing average prices from April 2022 (£18,830).

It followed a sustained period where average used car prices fell between the end of quarter one (£19,328) and quarter two (£18,229) but rose again in quarter three (£18,407). 

Kevin Roberts, Director of Industry Insights & Analytics at CarGurus, said: “Vehicle prices continue to remain stubbornly elevated for UK car buyers. These high prices combined with rising inflation, climbing interest rates and a cooling economy are having an impact on consumers’ wallets. Unfortunately, with new vehicle production still constrained we’re not likely to see immediate relief on car prices in the near term.

“The positive news for car buyers is, in the face of a cost-of-living crisis, there are good cars out there that are coming down in price all of the time, some as much as 25% in the last 12 months.”

CarGurus’ IMV tool analyses stock currently and recently listed for sale on cargurus.co.uk and informs consumers if the car they are considering is either a great, good, fair, high or overpriced deal. IMV calculations are updated daily using a complex algorithm that takes into account millions of data points including make, model, trim, year, mileage, options and vehicle history.

For tips on how to best negotiate the best car price, visit here

Top 50 Best Value Cars, according to CarGurus

Rank

Maker Name

Model Name

Model Year

Average Listing Price 31/10/2021

Average Listing Price 31/10/2022

Variance

% Variance

1

BMW

2 Series

2019

£ 29,640

 £ 22,271

-£ 7,369

-24.9%

2

Ford

Kuga

2019

£ 23,511

 £ 17,891

-£ 5,620

-23.9%

3

Volkswagen

Golf

2019

£ 25,133

 £ 19,319

-£ 5,814

-23.1%

4

Ford

Focus

2020

£ 25,281

 £ 19,534

-£ 5,748

-22.7%

5

Ford

Kuga

2017

£ 18,916

 £ 14,668

-£ 4,249

-22.5%

6

Vauxhall

Crossland

2021

£ 21,503

 £ 16,783

-£ 4,720

-22.0%

7

Ford

Kuga

2016

£ 15,865

 £ 12,395

-£ 3,470

-21.9%

8

Seat

Leon

2019

£ 20,764

 £ 16,241

-£ 4,523

-21.8%

9

Kia

Sportage

2017

£ 18,016

 £ 14,130

-£ 3,885

-21.6%

10

Ford

Kuga

2018

£ 21,105

 £ 16,582

-£ 4,523

-21.4%

11

Nissan

X-Trail

2017

£ 19,014

 £ 14,943

-£ 4,071

-21.4%

12

Land Rover

Discovery Sport

2016

£ 25,441

 £ 20,009

-£ 5,432

-21.4%

13

Land Rover

Discovery Sport

2017

£ 29,043

 £ 22,858

-£ 6,184

-21.3%

14

Vauxhall

Grandland X

2019

£ 19,826

 £ 15,615

-£ 4,210

-21.2%

15

Ford

Focus

2016

£ 15,277

 £ 12,034

-£ 3,243

-21.2%

16

Land Rover

Discovery Sport

2018

£ 32,857

 £ 25,936

-£ 6,922

-21.1%

17

Volvo

V40

2018

£ 18,217

 £ 14,418

-£ 3,799

-20.9%

18

Volkswagen

T-Roc

2020

£ 30,121

 £ 23,850

-£ 6,271

-20.8%

19

Land Rover

Range Rover Evoque

2014

£ 19,332

 £ 15,330

-£ 4,002

-20.7%

20

Hyundai

Tucson

2017

£ 17,152

 £ 13,614

-£ 3,539

-20.6%

21

Kia

Sportage

2016

£ 16,224

 £ 12,887

-£ 3,337

-20.6%

22

Renault

Kadjar

2018

£ 16,197

 £ 12,869

-£ 3,328

-20.5%

23

Nissan

X-Trail

2018

£ 22,553

 £ 17,920

-£ 4,633

-20.5%

24

Ford

Kuga

2015

£ 13,387

 £ 10,651

-£ 2,735

-20.4%

25

Land Rover

Discovery Sport

2015

£ 23,341

 £ 18,574

-£ 4,767

-20.4%

26

Honda

Civic

2016

£ 14,664

 £ 11,673

-£ 2,991

-20.4%

27

Hyundai

Tucson

2016

£ 15,769

 £ 12,585

-£ 3,184

-20.2%

28

Land Rover

Range Rover Evoque

2013

£ 18,405

 £ 14,718

-£ 3,687

-20.0%

29

Peugeot

3008 SUV

2018

£ 22,783

 £ 18,219

-£ 4,564

-20.0%

30

Skoda

Kodiaq

2018

£ 27,961

 £ 22,405

-£ 5,555

-19.9%

31

Peugeot

3008 SUV

2017

£ 20,536

 £ 16,466

-£ 4,070

-19.8%

32

Nissan

Qashqai

2018

£ 18,846

 £ 15,119

-£ 3,727

-19.8%

33

Jaguar

F-PACE

2019

£ 43,541

 £ 34,933

-£ 8,608

-19.8%

34

Ford

Focus

2017

£ 15,738

 £ 12,641

-£ 3,097

-19.7%

35

Renault

Kadjar

2017

£ 14,955

 £ 12,013

-£ 2,942

-19.7%

36

Skoda

Karoq

2019

£ 23,937

 £ 19,258

-£ 4,679

-19.5%

37

Land Rover

Range Rover Evoque

2018

£ 31,228

 £ 25,147

-£ 6,081

-19.5%

38

Vauxhall

Grandland X

2020

£ 23,062

 £ 18,587

-£ 4,475

-19.4%

39

Audi

A3

2020

£ 29,873

 £ 24,103

-£ 5,770

-19.3%

40

Vauxhall

Mokka X

2019

£ 16,260

 £ 13,120

-£ 3,140

-19.3%

41

Honda

CR-V

2016

£ 18,247

 £ 14,733

-£ 3,513

-19.3%

42

Land Rover

Range Rover Evoque

2016

£ 24,739

 £ 19,999

-£ 4,740

-19.2%

43

Jaguar

F-PACE

2018

£ 35,642

 £ 28,821

-£ 6,822

-19.1%

44

Kia

Sportage

2018

£ 20,258

 £ 16,387

-£ 3,871

-19.1%

45

Skoda

Karoq

2018

£ 21,507

 £ 17,423

-£ 4,084

-19.0%

46

Renault

Kadjar

2016

£ 13,433

 £ 10,885

-£ 2,548

-19.0%

47

Peugeot

3008 SUV

2019

£ 25,047

 £ 20,304

-£ 4,743

-18.9%

48

Nissan

X-Trail

2016

£ 16,518

 £ 13,411

-£ 3,107

-18.8%

49

Ford

EcoSport

2020

£ 19,387

 £ 15,744

-£ 3,643

-18.8%

50

Vauxhall

Insignia

2015

£ 9,212

 £ 7,485

-£ 1,727

-18.7%

Visit CarGurus at cargurus.co.uk

