Casual shirts

Shirts, when we talk about them, are of various types. Some are good for formal, while others are good for casual events. Well, it surely depends on how you prefer to wear them. If you know the etiquettes, ways, and styles you can make a casual shirt look good, you are well to go, but if not, this guide is your must-read. Read it till the end to make your casual wear more appealing.

Casual shirts and their types:

Do you know exactly what a casual shirt looks like? Well, it is the opposite of a formal one having a more comfortable fabric and a roomy fit to allow you to wear it more often and not just at events. It is similar to a button-down shirt but is comparatively shorter as it is not tucked inside. And nowadays, they are so common and come in various textures, prints, and designs. And some of those types are;

The spread collar shirt (the most common type)

Button-down collar shirt.

Band collar shirt.

Linen shirt.

Shirt jackets and so much more.

When and where to wear a casual shirt?

Unlike formal, wearing casual shirts does not require any particular event. You can wear it whenever you want but how good it would be if we knew about the event where we can look good in a casual shirt. Casual shirts are for events and occasions where you need to be dressed smartly, yet not so much into the attire. You can hop into a casual shirt when you go out for lunch or a brunch date with friends or family. A shirt jacket is a good choice for a nice warm, cool party. Beaches and summer holidays are the best occasions for casual shirts to rock.

What to pair with a casual shirt?

Another big question arrives: what to pair with a casual shirt? Jeans are the obvious answer, but that is not just it. If you want to wear a formal shirt for the office, pair it with a good blazer and formal pants with accessories like a watch and sunglasses for a chic look. For parties and lunch, you can go for loose-fitted jeans with a messy hairstyle and bracelets with flip-flops, and you are good to go.

Casual shirts are good for any event if you know how to style them. Good accessories, boots, and confidence make it all a good charm. All you need to do is get your chin up, walk in with your best casual shirt, and rock the ground.