Auto Trader announces list of 21 of the most expensive number plates ahead of March number plate change

The online marketplace for new and used cars has also released leasing and new car deals for buyers to snap up with savings of up to £7,600

17th February 2021 – Despite the third national lockdown, consumers’ confidence in being able to afford their next car has reached a peak, with many still looking to buy.

Car buyers registering their brand-new cars from 1st March 2021, will be able to get their hands on the latest number plates which include ‘21’, unless of course they go for a private plate.

The very British phenomenon of personalising number plates doesn’t seem to be abating, with the prices of bespoke plates rocketing in recent years, and even hitting six figure sums.

Auto Trader, the UK’s largest digital marketplace for new and used cars, has collated a list of the 21 priciest car number plates sold in the UK:

25 0 (£518,480)– This was bought at auction by a Ferrari trader who put on his rare Ferrari 250 SWB that was previously owned by Eric Clapton. To date, this is the most expensive plate that has ever been sold by the DVLA X 1 (£502,500)– The original sale price for this was a staggering £1million, however someone got a ‘steal’, paying just half that amount in 2012.

G 1 (£500,000)– Adorned on an Aston Martin this number plate was sold in 2011, making it the most expensive plate in the UK at the time. RR 1 (£472,000)– Sold in 2018 to adorn a Rolls Royce, naturally, the plate ‘RR1’ was described as “one of the most special” registration plates in the world ahead of its sale at the Goodwood Revival.

F 1 (£440,625)– Widely recognised for the world’s most popular racing sport, Formula 1, this plate is unlikely to ever leave the top ten of most expensive plates.

S 1 (£404,063)– This was the first ever number plate issued in Scotland. It was bought in 2008 and placed on a Skoda, making it 10 times more expensive than the car itself!

1 D (£352,411)– One Direction must be waiting with bated breath for this to go back on sale after getting snapped up in 2009 by a property developer.

1 S (£340,000)– In 2010 this private reg was bought and placed on a Rolls Royce Phantom. It’s thought to have doubled in value since.

M 1 (£331,500)– Multimillionaire, Mike McComb snapped this up in 2006, purportedly for his son’s 6th birthday.

GB 1 (£325,000) – Sold in 2009, this plate sits on a Rolls Royce, embracing its British heritage. It’ll be interesting to see how much it’s worth post-Brexit!

D 2 (£300,096) VIP 1 (£285,000) 1 BM (£285,000) V 1 (£275,000) S 5 (£270,300) GN 1 (£260,146) GS 1 (£258,775) 51 NGH (£254,000) 1 RH (£247,952) MS 1 (£235,000) MG 1 (£235,000)

Auto Trader has also released new car and leasing deals currently on its site for those looking to get in on the March number plate action.

New Car deals:

From today, and with limited availability, the New Car deals motorists can get their hands on (with home delivery or click and collect) include:

Audi E-Tron: With 219 currently available, there’s a lot to choose from if you’re interested in nabbing a fully electric SUV. And with an average discount of £7,300 off RRP across these, no doubt car buyers will seriously consider making the switch to electric. Nissan Leaf: Some of the largest savings with Auto Trader’s pre-haggled pricing can be found with this sought-after coupe. Check the link to see 196 cars with an average of £5,000 discount off RRP. BMW 3 Series: Awarded the ‘Most Loved Car’ in 2020’s Auto Trader New Car Awards, there are 387 of the saloons on site, with BMW lovers set to grab a bargain with an average discount of £4,700 off RRP. Vauxhall Astra: With 127 models available onsite with home delivery or click + collect services, there’s a huge selection to choose from, making the most of the average discount of £3,300 off RRP. Peugeot 208: There are 290 currently available with an average discount of £3,000 off RRP.

Leasing deals:

Those looking for a new car without the commitment of buying may be interested in leasing. Auto Trader has the below deals exclusive to its site, ready to snap up now. Each deal is based on a 36 month contract, with 6 month deposit and 8,000 miles per year:

Auto Trader’s Rory Reid says: “It’s always fun to live vicariously through the super rich and see how they’re spending their money with these lavishly priced number plates. For the rest of us who need something more affordable, there’re loads of deals on Auto Trader ahead of the March number plate change.”