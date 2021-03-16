One of Newcastle’s most important historic buildings has been given an array of 21st century features, helping it attract new occupiers thanks to significant investment from new owners.

Alderman Fenwick’s House on Pilgrim Street was purchased by business space specialist Central Space in December. Not only is the multi-let office building its first city centre acquisition, but the growing business has also moved in, relocating its team from Westerhope.

The prominent 17th century Grade I listed property is one of the oldest in Newcastle and was restored by the Tyne and Wear Building Preservation Trust, which owned it for 20 years prior to the sale.

Central Space has already set about upgrades including ultra-fast, leased line broadband for all occupiers, as well as contemporary breakout space and meeting rooms. A phased refurbishment of the offices and communal areas to provide new lighting, flooring and decor, is also underway.

Two of the newly renovated suites have been snapped up by mortgage broker Castle Keep Financial Solutions and recruitment firm Jeva Executive Research since Central Space took over the building and made it its new HQ.

Described by Newcastle’s Business Improvement District company NE1 as “one of the most important mercantile town houses in any city in the north of England”, the building took its name from a former mayor, and as well as having been a private residence, has operated as a coaching inn where writer Charles Dickens once stayed.

Boasting a raft of period features including a grand entrance hall and impressive rooftop cupola, Central Space is keen to maintain the building’s character. As well as quirky office space, it offers a striking city location for corporate events, conferences and networking in the Great Room, which is available to hire subject to Covid restrictions, with reduced rates for existing clients that may be based out of town.

Ideal for SMEs, suites range from 236 sq. ft. to 920 sq.ft., and full floors of 2,200 sq. ft. are also available, along with virtual tenancies and flexible, cost-effective support services that cater for businesses of all types and sizes.

Marc Dixon, managing director of Central Space said: “The purchase was the culmination of a hugely successful 12-month period for us, in which we saw strong demand across the portfolio and welcomed our new property manager Michael Guthrie, and business administrator Sarah Baker to the team.

“With activity remaining strong despite a challenging trading environment, and our plans for the building taking shape amid the exciting redevelopment of the east Pilgrim Street area, we look forward to expanding our team and business further in the coming months.”

As well as continuing to build on its stock, Central Space aims to create room for further occupiers at Alderman Fenwick’s House by converting the property’s north and south tunnels, which open directly onto Pilgrim Street.

Anthony Dixon, director at Central Space added: “We aim to add value by providing a range of efficient solutions that are tailored to the needs of each client. We can offer as much, or as little support as required.”