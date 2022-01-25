MORE than 25,000 have viewed work produced for an innovative arts project that will help shape future programming for a popular North East venue.

Fourteen artists were commissioned for ARC Stockton’s What’s On Your Mind? project which explored the hopes and concerns of people living in Stockton-on-Tees.

The project’s Creative Director Paula Clark commissioned the artists to respond to consultations with a wide range of local communities that regularly use the venue, including disabled people, care-experienced children and young people, LGBTQIA+ people, and refugees and asylum seekers.

Themes that emerged from the conversations included change, alcohol, anger, the future, money, kindness, care, climate and escape. The artists’ work was released every Tuesday and Friday, starting October 17 and finishing on December 3.

A celebratory event was held last week to mark the end of the project, although as ARC Stockton Chief Executive Annabel Turpin explained at the event, lessons learned from What’s on Your Mind? will help shape the venue’s programme for years to come.

“Through the project we wanted to find out more about what our local communities cared about and what mattered to them. Our artistic policy at ARC has always been to present cultural experiences and creative activity that is contemporary and relevant; that helps us understand the world as it is today and excites us about the future,” said Annabel.

“To do that, we need to stay attuned to our communities – those we are already connected to or part of, as well as those we have yet to meet. We know that many Tees Valley communities feel ignored, with their stories and voices rarely heard.

“This project was designed as a way for people’s concerns to be aired and shared, to show ARC is listening, that we care and that we are committed to supporting our local communities.

“We are going to be using the 14 provocations to inform our programme for the next three years, embedding them into our programming policy and actively seeking to commission, support and present artist-led activity that responds to these themes. That way, we know our programme truly is relevant to our communities.

“Over the coming months, we will also be using some of the pieces to strike up conversations with community groups new to us, using work that is about something that we know matters locally as a starting point for developing new relationships.

“And lastly, we’ll be using the brilliant film from Daniel Smith capturing the project to share with artists interested in working with us as we think it offers such a great insight into ARC, Stockton and our communities.”

Artists commissioned included punk poet Henry Raby; photographer and film-maker Saya Rose Naruse; Syrian photographer and filmmaker Khalid Aljawad; writer and director Leo Skillbeck; artist Paula Varjack; writer, activist, poet and actor Lisette Auton; non-binary digital artist Ben Freeth; writer Leo Mercer, Sunderland-born musician Ross Millard and author and playwright Sarah Watson.

Annabel said one of the main objectives of What’s On Your Mind? was to provide work for artists was a vital part of the project.

She explained: “Knowing how hard the pandemic had hit freelance artists, many of whom were not able to access financial support, we wanted to use our skills and resources to create additional opportunities for artists and freelancers to create new work that reached audiences. Thanks to Arts Council England, who awarded us £50,000 to support the project, we were able to employ 16 artists and three freelance staff.

“I’d like to particularly thank Paula and all 14 artists who contributed work to this amazing project.”

Paula also praised the artists and said she’d thoroughly enjoyed working on the project: “It was a joy to be part of a wonderful project, capturing experiences, ideas, worries and thoughts at what has been a particularly difficult moment in time.

“The research part of the project, chatting to Stockton residents on the High Street or the ARC community groups was a terrific experience and everyone we spoke to showed a real generosity in terms of time and willingness to let us know their thoughts.

“The artists we chose for the project were all invested in social change and there was a huge diversity of talent, backgrounds and life experiences which I think helped the wide variety of approaches and artwork produced.

“One of the aims of the project was to give ARC’s audiences and users more of a say in the the work of the venue and to ensure its work reflects what’s important to its communities. I hope we’ve done that and I’ve loved working for the ARC – an organisation who really listens to people.”

What’s On Your Mind is funded through an Arts Council England grant. To view the 14 artists’ responses to What’s on Your Mind, go to www.arconline.co.uk