A few weeks ago, it was reported that a single page from a rare Superman comic sold for an incredible $3.36 million (£2.45 million). It therefore comes as no surprise that the latest Spider Man film has already raked in more than $1.5 billion (£1.01 billion) globally at the box office in just four weeks.

It’s no secret that rare comic books are worth a fortune, with many superhero franchises continuing to grow, the demand for rare memorabilia follows suit.

This inspired the credit card experts at money.co.uk to investigate and uncover the superhero with the most expensive comic book memorabilia.

The 10 highest-selling superhero comics

Superheroes Median listing price #1 Spider-Man £11,762 #2 X-Men £9,508 #3 Batman £7,500 #4 Wolverine £7,201 #5 Incredible Hulk £6,717 #6 Fantastic Four £5,726 #7 Superman £3,600 #8 Captain America £3,599 #9 Iron Man £3,547 #10 Thor £3,433

Ranking as the superhero that holds the most value to potential investors is Spider-Man. Money.co.uk can reveal that Spiderman had the highest median current resale price at £11,762, with the most expensive Spider-Man comic currently listed on eBay for £60,000.

Placing second, and with a median current resale price of £9,508, is X-Men. The site’s most expensive X-Men comic is currently listed at £179,048.

Taking the third spot is Batman with a median current selling price of £7,500. In fourth place is Wolverine (£7,201), and placing fifth is the Incredible Hulk (£6,717).

The 10 most expensive comic book characters

The credit experts at money.co.uk can reveal that, of all the superhero comics analysed, Superman and Batman are the most expensive, each priced at £2,265,502.

Following behind is Catwoman, with the most expensive comic listed for £401,213. The third most expensive comic is X-Men, priced at £179,048.

Salman Haqqi, personal finance expert at money.co.uk said:

“There are many different types of investments that you can make with varying levels of risk, from stocks and shares to investment funds, and investment trusts, the list goes on. If you’ve never invested before, it’s important to do your research and understand how the process works and what you may need to look out for before you invest your money.

“We recommend that your first step should be to check out “best-buy” lists. These are lists that are published by investment platforms to help you narrow down your purchase choice. There is, of course, no guarantee that the funds on these lists will have a better performance than those not featured, but they can help give you investment ideas.”