Exemplar Health Care, a leading provider of specialist nursing care for adults living with a range of complex and high acuity needs, opened its £3.1 million state-of-the-art complex needs care home in Newcastle, on 21st September.

Tyne Grange, a three-storey home, and Exemplar Health Care’s very first home in the North East, will support 22 adults living with complex mental and physical health conditions.

Neighbours may remember the site of Tyne Grange as Hillfield Nursing Home, which, since being closed and then acquired by Exemplar Health Care, has been refurbished top-to-bottom from the inside. Every bedroom comes equipped with an en-suite wet room, and, in addition, the property has two one-bedroom apartments on the ground floor to accommodate residents who want to live more independently. Tyne Grange also has welcoming communal spaces, including landscaped gardens, for residents and their visitors to enjoy.

Speaking about the opening, Tyne Grange’s Commissioning Home Director, Sam Cottam, who brings 12 years of specialist nursing experience to the role, said: “I’m thrilled to have opened Exemplar Health Care’s very first care home in Newcastle. This community-based home will provide person-centered care and rehabilitation that focuses on maximising independence, building everyday living skills, and empowering people to live as fulfilled lives as possible.

“It is extremely rewarding to be able to support 22 local people with complex health needs, and to provide over 100 stable and local jobs for those wanting to progress their careers.”

Tyne Grange has been refurbished to the highest standards, and has a fully equipped staff prepped with Exemplar Health Care’s world-class standard of caring for those living with complex needs.

For more information on Tyne Grange and Exemplar Health Care, visit https://www.exemplarhc.com/