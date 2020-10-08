In today’s reality, social media are positioned as one of the prominent instruments for multi-location businesses. With the right strategy, the team will be able to go from 100 or 200 Youtube views straight to thousands and millions. However, not just any tactic would serve well for a multi-location business. And in this text are gathered three top-working strategies to run in the multi-location format. Let’s dig in!

IMPROVE YOUR ENGAGEMENT

At the beginning of the social networks era, it was much easier to reach success. All the companies had to do is to upload some fine content and then count the likes. The velocity of growth was moderate and the competition was much lower. Thus, most marketers were concentrating on counting the likes.

The times changed, and the social platforms evolved as well. And likes have left the first place as the interest of the teams of marketing. Nowadays, engagement is a much more cherished metric for a good reason. In fact, the engagement is able to provide more sales, than a big quantity of likes, especially since the changes in policies of many networks.

So, how to make this characteristic get stronger and provide more sales? Here you go, some tips for you:

Be subtle and accurate in your promotion. Aggressive strategies are a passing trend.

Concentrate on conversion. Having many likes is not necessarily leading to better selling results. To detect and use the metrics that seem to improve the process of purchase.

Pay attention to the support of your clients. Provide fast and exquisite service on any network that you occupy.

Research the experience of your customers. Connect with people and talk to them. Getting closer to potential clients is called social listening, and it really helps in business.

Interact with your audience and encourage user-generated content, e.g. reviews and photographs that highlight your product. Share such content.

UNITY IN CAMPAIGN

Whatever the location is, you have to keep the unified plan for any department that is represented online. The platform doesn’t matter much. The trick is to be present both locally and globally.

Globally you should develop a huge advertising campaign, but to get more of it, you should give each local filial its own local charm to catch the attention of potential customers. It can be compared to the relationship between parents and their children. As a family, they all would have something essential in common, yet separately each will demonstrate specific features.

Such a strategy gives the opportunity to spend less time and effort on developing the tactic of your advertising. Your primary task is to create the general concept for your campaign, and the detalization can be completed on-site. Remember that you must maintain the structure of your ads, where any local department leads back to the general concept and goal, instead of having completely different methods in work.

EMPHASIZE THE GEOLOCATION

Another brilliant tactic to get more sales is to improve your local presence along with the universal campaign. It can be called being hyper-local. The general idea is to gross more clientele using the specific point of interest.

Become a sponsor on events. This is a great chance for promotion both online and in real life. You will be able to attract customers by holding an online contest or giveaway. By the way, this is also a method to increase the rates on social media pages.

Collaborate with influencers of the region. Having their support is a fine bonus to your advertising campaign. And this is one of the leading tactics on the Internet per ce.

Support local businesses. Involve them in the events that you organize, showcase their products, and exchange experience.

Create location-specific sites, add the testimonials like contacts, phone numbers, general information, etc, in the relevant language.

If possible, create content on the language that is relevant for the location. Pictures and posts can improve the loyalty and recognition of your brand.

Customize your branding accordingly to local events and holidays. For example, for Irish audiences, you may decorate your mascot as a Druid to celebrate the Beltaine, the holiday which is specific to this region.

Invest in charity and social affairs that are hot topics for the location. Be subtle, though. The local society can be sensitive to certain matters, and it is important to provide real help.

GENERAL TIP: ESTABLISHING THE BRAND

Although not all the tips from the paragraphs above seem related to digital marketing, yet they are helping to build and improve the position of a brand within local communities. Having a good reputation is vital for growth. And social media is a good information channel, where you can highlight your accomplishments. It is also a wonderful surveillance tool.

Nevertheless, reputation is hard to gain and easy to lose, so when you enter the new location, do the research first. Find out what your potential customers want, what are their specific traditions and preferences? What similar products do they use and what are the advantages and disadvantages to them.

So, before launching a local campaign, check out your competitors. And here social media is a great help! Look through comments that people leave under the posts. Define what are the main points of criticism, and use that knowledge to avoid these mistakes in your campaign. And get inspiration from the positive reviews as well. Do not steal the ideas, but use some guidance to develop the right approach to the audience.

AND THE FINAL THOUGHT

Running a multi-location business is hard. But social media are always the elf helpers for businesses. The pages on popular social platforms are used for many purposes, like:

Social listening

Communication with the audience

Marketing research

Encouraging purchases

Monitoring the competition

Learning the hottest trend of local communities

Today, the company that is active online is able to grow faster and more effectively rather than ones who stick with traditional advertising. Hopefully, you will use these strategies and create a vast and fruitful business that is present all over the world!