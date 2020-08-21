The Hotel STARLINO range of Vermouth, Aperitivos and Maraschino Cherries offer the perfect summer tipple to please all tastebuds on sunny days and starry nights. The Hotel STARLINO Range of Vermouth and Aperitivos hail from the Vergnano family’s Torino Distillati in Piedmonte, North-Eastern Italy.
STARLINO Arancione perfectly answers the trend for Orange Wines and Botanical Spritzes as it is made from white wine, orange distillate, Sicilian Blood Oranges and 7 other herbs and botanicals. STARLINO Arancione makes for the perfect summer spritz and is also delicious on the rocks or topped up with tonic.
STARLINO Rosé is a delightful and refreshing aperitivo, made by blending Rosé wine, spirit, pink grapefruit peel, orange peel and 8 other botanicals, making it delicious when served as a Spritz or in classic cocktails.
STARLINO Rosso is a classic “Vermouth di Torino” made from a blend of Italian wines and blended with a careful selection of botanicals including Wormwood, bitter orange and cloves before it is aged in Bourbon Barrels for six months to give a rich, spicy, vanilla flavour.
STARLINO Maraschino Cherries are de-stoned, plump, ruby red cherries made from Italian Marasaca Cherries which produce a small “pop” after every bite, with a distinct sweet cherry flavour experience – the perfect cocktail garnish or delicious drizzled over ice cream or cheesecakes.
At 17% ABV, all three drinks in the Hotel STARLINO range offer a great low alcohol alternative to classic cocktails.
STARLINO Arancione Spritz
1 Part STARLINO Arancione
1 Part Sparkling Wine
1 Part Soda Water
Garnish: Slice of Orange
Add ice to a long stem glass followed by 1 Part STARLINO Arancione. Top up with 1 Part Sparkling Wine and 1 Part Soda and garnish with a slice of orange.
STARLINO Arancione is available from Amazon and Master of Malt.
RRP: £23. ABV: 17%
STARLINO Rosé Royale
1 Part STARLINO Rosé
2 Parts Sparkling Wine
Splash of Grapefruit Juice
STARLINO Maraschino Cherry
Add 1 part STARLINO Rosé to a Flute glass and top up with 2 parts Sparkling Wine and a splash of Grapefruit Juice. Drop in a STARLINO Maraschino Cherry to garnish.
STARLINO Rosé is available from Amazon and Master of Malt
ABV: 17% RRP: £23
STARLINO Rosso Manhattan
1 Part STARLINO Rosso
1 Part Rye
2 Dashes of Bitters
STARLINO Maraschino Cherries
Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with STARLINO Maraschino Cherries
You can see a video on how to make the perfect STARLINO Rosso Manhattan on Hotel STARLINO’s YouTube here.
STARLINO Rosso is available from: Amazon and Master of Malt
RRP: £23 for 75cl. ABV: 17%
STARLINO Maraschino Cherries are available from Amazon.
RRP: £10 for a 400g jar, £20 for a 1kg tin