The Hotel STARLINO range of Vermouth, Aperitivos and Maraschino Cherries offer the perfect summer tipple to please all tastebuds on sunny days and starry nights. The Hotel STARLINO Range of Vermouth and Aperitivos hail from the Vergnano family’s Torino Distillati in Piedmonte, North-Eastern Italy.

STARLINO Arancione perfectly answers the trend for Orange Wines and Botanical Spritzes as it is made from white wine, orange distillate, Sicilian Blood Oranges and 7 other herbs and botanicals. STARLINO Arancione makes for the perfect summer spritz and is also delicious on the rocks or topped up with tonic.

STARLINO Rosé is a delightful and refreshing aperitivo, made by blending Rosé wine, spirit, pink grapefruit peel, orange peel and 8 other botanicals, making it delicious when served as a Spritz or in classic cocktails.

STARLINO Rosso is a classic “Vermouth di Torino” made from a blend of Italian wines and blended with a careful selection of botanicals including Wormwood, bitter orange and cloves before it is aged in Bourbon Barrels for six months to give a rich, spicy, vanilla flavour.

STARLINO Maraschino Cherries are de-stoned, plump, ruby red cherries made from Italian Marasaca Cherries which produce a small “pop” after every bite, with a distinct sweet cherry flavour experience – the perfect cocktail garnish or delicious drizzled over ice cream or cheesecakes.

At 17% ABV, all three drinks in the Hotel STARLINO range offer a great low alcohol alternative to classic cocktails.

STARLINO Arancione Spritz

1 Part STARLINO Arancione

1 Part Sparkling Wine

1 Part Soda Water