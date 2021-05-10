When you fall in love, you experience a feeling which you might have never felt before. Everything seems brighter and much more meaningful. But we have to disappoint you. This feeling won’t last forever. It’s something which maybe stays a year, but after that you’ll find a new meaning. From being in love to loving someone unconditionally. During this transition some people make their relationship harder than it has to be. Simply because they have other expectations. Time to change this. Here are 3 things that can make your relationship harder than it has to be and how to prevent this.

1. Thinking loving someone is easy

Being in love should be easy, right? Why wouldn’t it be? When you’re in love, things must come easily. Cuddling, kissing, feeling happy by just being with each other, even discussing how to use a dildo without feeling embarrassed. In a loving relationship everything is possible. Maybe, but it’s also very hard work. Assuming that loving someone is easy won’t be the best thing you can do. In this case you’ll always turn out to be disappointed.

Even while being with the one you truly love, you may experience hard things. Days you can’t stand each other, your moods will fall out of sync and sometimes everything goes wrong. Without any reason. You can’t take love for granted. It won’t be a cure for every possible thing in your life which can go wrong. Being in love will be hard work some days, but it will definitely be worth it. Don’t assume loving someone is easy and put your effort in every day.

2. Comparing your relationship to others

The grass is always greener on the other side… or at least, so it seems. Let’s be honest, every relationships will have their highs and lows. There’s absolutely no need to compare your relationship to others. And most importantly: don’t believe everything you read on social media. Every couple will only broadcast their highlights here. There’s not one couple which shares the lows. So social media isn’t an accurate portrayal of anyone’s life. Lives aren’t really like that. Don’t feel shame when you can’t share pictures with #luckiestmanonearth or #proudwife every day. Your relationship is enough. It will have his highs and lows, such as every other relationship. Stop comparing your relationship and enjoy the one you have. This will make everything much less difficult.

3. You’re afraid to shake things up

Some people find changes terrifying. But you can’t be stuck in the same rut every time. At first this may seem the best thing you can do, but later on you’ll realize that change is inevitable to stay in a long-term, healthy relationship.

Be open for new ideas. Even when your partner suggest a strap on dildo or going in a whole new direction with your new life together, just stay open for new suggestions. You don’t have to agree to everything, but don’t say no to everything either. Sometimes you need to change to evolve together.