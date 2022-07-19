Despite the fact that we have plenty of food to go around, there are still areas of the world where people are not getting the nutrition they need, which is leading to all kinds of problems, including death.

Many people need helping hands to send over additional support such as food packs and other items, but if you have not done this before, it might seem a little daunting.

If you are looking to create food packs for those who are less fortunate and are wondering where to start, you have come to the right place.

Read on to find out more!

Choose Suitable Foods

If you are packing a food pack to go far, you will probably need to focus on non-perishable items such as dried and canned goods. These can travel well and last a long time without spoiling, which makes them brilliant food sources for those in need.

If you are struggling to think of some suitable food choices, take a look at this list.

Dried and canned beans of any variety

Grains such as rice, oats, barley

Canned vegetables and fruits

Nuts and seeds

Dried fruit

Protein bars

Jerky

Freeze-dried meals – providing the recipient has the means to cook them

Shelf stable milk

Crackers and biscuits

Pick Suitable Containers and Packaging

Now you have your suitable foods chosen, how you pack them will also be crucial. If your food packs are traveling a long way, you will need secure and sound packaging, whereas if you are sending food packs not too far with ready made meals inside, you might want to consider takeaway containers instead.

You can get your hands on some Envior food packaging which offers sustainable and recyclable food packaging to help the environment. Plastic takeaway packaging mounts up, and it is not always viable to give out reusable containers, so biodegradable food packaging is the next best thing.

Sort Volunteers and Logistics

If you are not just simply making some food packs for a cause, and you are the brains of the operation, there are going to be a few more things that you need to consider.

Depending on how many food packs you are going to be making, there is a good chance you are going to need a helping hand. Try and get some volunteers to help you and organise a space where everyone can work quickly and efficiently to get everything packed up safely and securely.

You will also need a plan on how you are going to get your food packs from A to B. See if any local companies would be willing to donate a truck or a food van to help you with your cause or put out a request for keen drivers that can help you get your food packs to your destination if it is not too far away!

If you are able to plan this in advance, then focus on raising funds for the food, the travel, and any other expenses!