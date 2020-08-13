A North East construction company has cemented its reputation in the industrial property market after announcing £30m of new projects across the UK.

Howard Russell Construction has secured contracts for a range of development schemes following its successful completion of Faltec’s new 120,000 sq.ft industrial facility at IAMP in Sunderland and an £8m project in Nottingham on behalf of Chancerygate.

The Cramlington-based firm’s latest contract wins include the construction of 23 new industrial units split between projects in Haddenham and Sittingbourne as part of £11m worth of speculative development by Tavis House. In Frimley, the firm has been appointed to deliver three speculative properties by Orchard Street Investment Management LLP on behalf of St James’s Place UK PLC. Further project awards amounting to £16m are also due to commence later this year.

The new projects have led to a raft of professional appointments including three quantity surveyors, a project manager, an M&E services manager and a design manager, taking the team’s headcount to 26.

Following its latest financial year end, which saw the firm turnover in excess of £22m, Howard Russell has also announced board changes with David Varty becoming chairman and Craig Muldoon promoted to managing director.

Commenting on the firm’s growth, David Varty said: “We have worked hard in recent years to establish ourselves as a leading industrial contractor on a national level and now we are seeing the benefits of this investment. Despite economic uncertainties in many areas, the industrial development sector continues to perform strongly and we are very well placed to build on our recent successes to target further growth.

“We have the right team in place to drive the firm forward and this is the right time for me to change my own role. I have every confidence in our directors and all of the talented individuals within our growing team.”

The firm’s new managing director, Craig Muldoon, added: “The last 12 months have seen us take another big step forward. We have certainly cemented our reputation as a company which delivers innovative construction solutions that our clients can rely on, whether they are developers or occupiers.

“We are large enough to handle substantial projects in any location but remain a close-knit agile team. Despite the challenges of the recent Covid-19 pandemic the outlook is exciting and I am optimistic about what the future holds for us.”