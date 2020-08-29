Go North East, the region’s largest bus operator, is making public transport in Consett better than ever, thanks to a £4.5million investment into new and refreshed, clean, safe and comfy buses.

The town’s express X70 and X71 routes that run fast and direct to Gateshead and Newcastle are the latest to join the company’s premium X-lines brand, and are instantly recognisable with their striking gold and green colour scheme.

These brand new, state-of-the-art low emission buses come with all the latest mod-cons, including free Wi-Fi, USB and wireless charging, luxury interiors, next-stop audio-visual announcements and tables on the upper-deck.

The buses are also bike-friendly, thanks to a rack on board which can accommodate two bikes, making them perfect integrated, active travel and exploring the Derwent Valley on a day out.

The investment in these buses follows on from the introduction of upgraded and new buses on the company X45, X46 and X47 routes, which also run between Consett and Newcastle, as well as last year’s £3.5million investment into a new depot in Consett.

The company has also refreshed Consett’s local Venture bus network.

Weekly travel in and around Consett is available for just £15, and for those travelling into Newcastle a weekly ticket is available from £25.

Go North East’s managing director, Martijn Gilbert, said: “I’m delighted to see these buses starting to enter service.

“A lot has changed since we ordered these buses, but we hope this major investment in brand new, low-emission, luxury buses will help transform bus travel in Consett and support the region’s recovery from lockdown in a congestion busting and low carbon way.

“With excellent value fares and buses that are better than ever, it’s a great time to get on board and give our buses a go.”

To find out more about Go North East, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk.