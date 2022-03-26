Not only does it happen in spring each year, but Eastertide has for long been associated with flowers. Most of the flowers blooming in the season are symbolic of a certain concept, message, or meaning associated with Easter.

If you’re like many people, you’ll probably want to go places this Easter, or perhaps chill out in the house binging on Easter films alone or with family. Thanks to the enormous internet advancements these days, the best part is that you can watch movies online from any device without much of an issue. That’s of course if you know where to look.

But then again, it can sometimes be a chaotic task trying to figure out what to watch without spending all day researching or asking around.

Thankfully, here are four Easter-themed movies you can find uplifting if you love springtime flowers.

1. Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Alice in Wonderland plays the role of an overworked young schoolgirl who’s almost always in tears every day after doing household chores for her family, only to see her dad as a crazy madman getting in with his old friends.

Then one day Alice meets a woman who gives her a wonderful opportunity: escape the world and live an entirely new one.

While the movie doesn’t exactly hold up to modern-day standards as much as it used to, it has a timeless quality that makes it one of the most beautiful movies to watch if you’re looking for an atmosphere related to spring.

Featured flowers : Besides King Alfred’s tulips and hyacinths, the movie also features an array of other easter flowers , including lilies, daffodils, daisies, lilacs, and sunflowers.

2. The Tale of Peter Rabbit (2018)

Peter Rabbit is a blue-footed booby who is friends with James Corden and Domhnall Gleeson. The movie explores themes of family, friendship, and family traditions. While it may not hold up to today’s standards, Peter Rabbit has managed to keep itself relevant over the years with an outstanding cast including a super cute fat animal and a wholesome Mr. McGregor.

Featured flowers : Roses, foxgloves, and geraniums are the blooms primarily featured in this movie.

3. Hop (2011)

There are so many spring movies you can stream this season, but very few films beat Hop when it comes to the Easter vibe. Hop is a fun family movie that follows the adventures of a young red-headed boy who is diagnosed with leprosy. However, he finds out that, despite being lame, he can hop, meaning that leprosy doesn’t seem to be a problem for him.

The movie involves him and his friends setting off on a journey to find his father after he doesn’t return from work one day. Besides having themes of loyalty and friendship at its core, Hop also has a whole lot of Easter bunnies, and the bunny lovers that hop around on the screen are kind of fascinating.

Featured flowers : Featured flowers in Hop 2011 include colourful lilacs, roses, and daffodils.

4. Mary Magdalene (2018)

Mary Magdalene is a biblical drama about Mary Magdalene (played by iconic actress Rooney Mara) and the disciples of Jesus Christ. The movie begins with Mary feeling completely alienated from Jesus after he was crucified and washes her hands of his teachings.

Meanwhile, the apostles are trying to come to terms with the fact that Jesus is dead. But before long, Jesus appears to his followers and offers them the opportunity to follow him.

With each disciple responding to Jesus’ call to follow him, Mary eventually makes the difficult choice to give up everything she once knew and begins to wander from town to town.

Featured flowers : Featured flowers in Mary Magdalene 2018 include sunflowers, daisies, and lilies.

The Easter weekend is probably days away if you read this. If your plans include spending a movie night out or streaming an Easter-themed movie online, you may find something worth your time on this list.