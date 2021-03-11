After the unprecedented financial challenges of 2020, companies are looking forward to recovery and the post-Covid world. While optimism and energy are the engines that will drive many small businesses forward, it’s also important that we learn the lessons of the past. Let’s look at 6 steps every business owner should be taking to protect their business in the year ahead.
1) Review your strategic plans
Whether your business has thrived over the previous year or faced existential challenges, nothing likely progressed as you predicted it would at the start of 2020. Now isn’t the time to plow on regardless with grand 5-year visions, but to be agile with your planning and accept that economic recovery is can’t be taken for granted. A cold, hard-headed review of the previous year and an objective assessment of the possibilities and risks your industry will face in the future will help ensure that you’re protected against any post-Covid aftershocks.
2) Get finance in place
If you’re preparing for expansion and looking to secure finance, plans for revenue growth should be cautious. This can be a great time to prepare for growth, but with caveats about future expansion. Over-optimism won’t impress lenders who may already be wary of future losses. Ensure have the resources in place to cover the immediate cost of investment required and enough to cover lower than expected revenues in the early period. Wherever possible, guard against future shocks with adequate insurance. For example, companies such as Fleetcover – fleet insurance specialists, can help you manage your specific risks, ensuring your spend is well-targetted.
3) Review your IT systems
If you’ve not upgraded your IT systems recently, look at them in detail, from a security point of view. How protected are you in case of an attempted data breach or other cyber-attacks? Don’t imagine that your business is too small to be of interest to hackers. The data you have stored, including client financial information is a valuable commodity that can be re-sold by thieves. Your reputation, and money, are at risk.
Next, look at your customer service. Quality service is essential to protect your business viability. How does your IT compare with the competition? Can you be better, faster, and more efficient? Protect your reputation and maintain your customer base, perhaps by transitioning to an online CRM service. These typically store and back up your data in the cloud, making them more secure. Rather than buying a specific software package with a complicated installation procedure, get started immediately, and pay monthly, according to the level of service you use.
4) Invest in your people
Even if you’ve been struggling financially, protect your business and service level by retaining your best talent. Reducing payroll by shedding employees may work in the short term, but when the recovery comes, you’ll need motivated, well-trained people who share your values, look after your customers and help you grow. Protect your business and your reputation by doing whatever you can do to keep your people engaged, so you’re ready to thrive in the post-pandemic environment.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Cookie settingsACCEPT
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.