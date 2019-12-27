At the beginning of this decade, the word startup was probably unfamiliar to most Greeks, with the possible exception of those who were doing business across the Atlantic, and especially in the Silicon Valley region where a number of innovative businesses had begun to emerge.

In 2017, those who have never heard the word startup or, more recently, Greek startups, are now far fewer. The “flare-up” of the phenomenon and its support for its creation in previous years now seems to begin to bear fruit. The created ecosystem, despite the mistakes made, has begun to show signs of maturing, and in general we are seeing movements and there are developments and business endeavors that generate a sense of optimism, especially when it comes to the travel startups.

A startup is a company that operates for a few months up to 3-5 years, has impressive growth rates, is characterized by strong extroversion and differentiates itself from existing, traditional enterprises. What should be emphasized is that startups are not only tech companies, but businesses in any industry generally bringing new business models. This is particularly important for Greece, as we have started to see a number of Greek businesses active in sectors such as travel, with high growth rates, strong international activity and job creation.

In Greece, startups began to emerge in 2012-2014, when, possibly because of the financial crisis, they began to be considered the key to return to growth. What is rather exaggerated, though the international experience – on both sides of the Atlantic – is that the innovation that startups bring is an essential ingredient for any economy seeking to accelerate its growth rate.

A typical example of the exaggeration in Greece is that according to a survey by the non-profit organization Endeavor Greece conducted in early 2014, one in every 5 startups corresponded to 1 event or support startup!

Despite the fact that the Greek startup ecosystem is at a relatively early stage and has not developed as fast as it could, there are several instances of successful businesses that have started operating over the last five years and have either succeeded or sold out, as happened with e-FOOD, Avocarrot and BugSense, either have a significant international presence, such as Taxibeat, Marine Traffic, Pollfish and Park Around, or have raised significant funds as Workable has achieved and are considered to be a target of buyout in the coming years.

The common point of successful efforts is the knit team that exists with complementary executives, which is also considered one of the key success keys to a startup. What is worth noting is that many businesses that started their operations in Greece do not have their headquarters there, but still retain most of the research and development in the country. The institutional framework in Greece is one reason for a startup to change its headquarters, as well as the fact that many foreign investors feel more secure if the startup they have invested in is based in the UK or the United States.

Greek TravelTellers

Changing the way we travel is not a simple thing to imagine, let alone realize. Greek TravelTellers is one of the unique startups in Greece that have placed the traveler above everything else by creating custom tours aiming to personalize the experience as much as possible.

These tailor made tours are meant to transform the experience of walking through Athens into an story-like experience where discovery and amazement as the key ingredients.

Anassa Organics

YannaMatthaiou is the woman behind the successful startup Anassa Organics. In collaboration with Aphrodite Florou they decided in 2013 to bring the change with an innovative idea. Despite the negative comments about Greece during a difficult time, they managed to transfer the superiority of Greek land to every corner of the world through Greek herbs. They created Anassa Organics, which has long been distinguished in Greece and abroad for the taste and quality of its products, which make tea preparation a rite of passage.However, the difficulties they face in trying to further develop Anassa are not few. Bureaucracy and the fact that there is no help from the state are just some of the obstacles that both women have to overcome, and many more startups. However, they continue to work hard and passionately to develop their idea and expand their product sales network.

As YannaMatthaiou points out, someone who wants to start their own business should appreciate the risk, the uncertainty, the potential failures and the endless hours of work, something that is not certain to succeed. Proper planning, financial forecasts and research are important factors that young entrepreneurs must take into account. With patience, perseverance and a strong will to create, one can be one step closer to success.

Parkaround

Whether traveling or having an appointment in downtown Athens, the Parkaround service enables one to find the best and most affordable place to park. According to Yiannis Katsiotis, 100,000 park users are currently using it in Greece and the company has managed to break even and even make profit.

It was launched in 2013, when the startup was accepted by a startup accelerator in the Netherlands. As Yiannis Katsiotis says, “in the summer of 2013 the application was available for downtown Athens. Then we had 15-20 parking lots working together. We tried several things and eventually found that the best combination is to provide parking for our users whenever they need it and wherever they need it.”

Blueground

One of the fastest growing startup companies in Greece is Blueground, which is active in the field of hospitality. In fact, according to ThanosGeramanis, partner and general manager, Blueground is like a hotel that has properties all over Athens and rents them to business executives.

The company started its activity 3 years ago with only 2 employees and now has more than 60, while managing more than 300 properties in Greece. Its growth rates could also be described as impressive as the company increases its revenue by 10% on a monthly basis, while it has started expanding overseas, starting with Istanbul and Dubai. In addition, Blueground has already completed two rounds of funding and is preparing for a larger round that will allow it to implement its plans for international expansion.

According to MrGeramanis, the two most important things to have asa startup is a good group of people and there is a lot of flexibility, and in terms of financing, you appreciate that you can’t be selective about your financiers with whom you need to have a clear and honest relationship.