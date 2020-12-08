Autumn welcomes some of the most wonderful and vibrant colour palettes to the North East’s landscapes, transforming some of the region’s many beautiful walks.

Whilst the trees begin to change colour, shed their leaves and produce conkers, and before the frost of winter comes around, it’s a lovely time of year to discover walks you didn’t even know were on your doorstep.

Homebuilder Miller Homes has chosen 4 autumnal walks to help people make the most of the beauty that the region has to offer.

Corbridge, Northumberland

Take a step back in time and discover the historical Roman town of Corbridge. Located within close proximity of Hadrian’s Wall, the countryside surrounding the village is home to scenic walks along the Tyne, Roman ruins and Aydon Castle, an English Heritage gem which can be reached on foot just one mile from the town centre. There’s plenty of choice when it comes to somewhere to warm up after a stroll, with a great selection of local pubs, cafes and restaurants at the heart of the village’s Market Place. Miller Homes’ Roman Fields development is nearby.

Penshaw, Chester-le-Street

Home to Penshaw Monument, a folly which was built in the 1800s to commemorate John Lambton, Earl of Durham, the scenic panoramic countryside views are not to be missed. Walk up the hill to experience the scenery and then take the Lambton Worm Walk, a 2.6-mile trek which takes you along by the River Wear, through Ayton’s Woods and through Penshaw Wood. You can even wander over to Herrington Country Park where you’ll find sculptures, ponds and wildlife.

Miller Homes’ Lambton Park development is just three-miles away from this area. The private Estate stretches back to the 11th century and offers some beautiful landscapes. The Estate also has its own walks which residents of Lambton Park can enjoy year-round. Walking routes offer views along the River Wear Gorge and across to the Estate’s very own Castle, as well as views of the racecourse, woodland and open parkland. The walks will reopen to visitors to the Estate next summer.

Seaburn, Sunderland

Coastal walks can be enjoyed all year round, but autumn really adds that splash of colour to the crisp sea view. Start at Rocker Promenade and take in the scenery on the two-mile beach walk north to Seaburn Beach, passing a range of cafes and restaurants, and the White Lighthouse en route. STACK Seaburn has recently opened too, where walkers can grab a takeaway coffee as a reward. The coastal walk boasts some of the North East coast’s most spectacular views. Miller Homes’ Sandbrook Meadows development is just 400 yards from the beach.

Throckley, Newcastle upon Tyne

The village of Throckley is surrounded by a wealth of open green space and woodland, and located just seven-miles west of Newcastle City Centre it’s within walking distance for those looking for a lengthier hike. Walbottle Dene is a leafy woodland that’s beautiful throughout the year; a place to explore native wildlife and walking trails, and suitable for both walkers and runners. Also near is Riverside Country Park where you can stroll through acres of meadows, grass land and the river bank of the River Tyne. Miller Homes’ Meadow Hill development isn’t far from the village.

The North East really is home to some of the most scenic walks in the country, and getting out to explore the outdoors can reap both mental and physical benefits.