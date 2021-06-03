Using animation to tell the story of your brand can help take your business to the next level and connect with more potential customers. Your target audience is more likely to remember you by your animations than by seeing your name for the first time.

The good thing about animation is that it can really paint a picture as to what your brand offers and provides. It allows you to bring out your core values and your brand’s styles leaving a lasting impression on your audience.

More and more brands are starting to use animation as part of their branding and marketing efforts. We teamed up with RAW Pictures who specialise in creating animations to find out how it can work for businesses.

1. You can illustrate your brand’s features and focus

Animation can help you deliver complex messages to your target audience and allows you to showcase your products and services. You can adapt animation and include it in your marketing strategy in a lot of ways. Here you can also educate your audience on your company values which will allow your audience to relate to you in more ways.

2. Allows you to make your brand instantly recognisable

Animation isn’t one of the traditional ways of marketing your brand, however, in recent times, it is becoming increasingly popular. It can help you stand out from your competitors and make you instantly recognisable. Your target audience will be able to associate your brand with the animation videos you create therefore when they think of a product or service you sell, will make that connection and come directly to you.

3. Makes you easy to understand

If your service or product offering is quite complex and difficult to understand, then animation is the perfect way to break it down for your target audience. Visualising something is easier to get your message across quickly whilst retaining your target audience’s attention opposed to them having to read paragraphs of text and trying to understand. Customers nowadays need active content to stay engaged so ensuring your animation is eye-catching, will certainly do that.

4. It can boost your CR

Consumers are more likely to watch a video that explains your product or service offering opposed to reading about it, meaning videos recieve a much higher click-through rate. Having video animations on your websites increases the chances of them staying on your website for longer. Overall, it’s just a fantastic way to get the attention of your audience and potential customers.

If you are considering using animation as part of your marketing tactics then the only limitation is coming up with ideas! Animation allows you to demonstrate anything you like without having to act it out or film it!