The pressures of everyday life and commitments can sometimes feel overwhelming. Unfortunately, this feeling can also create less time for self-care and wellbeing, which can, in turn, affect health. Self-care is an integral part of a routine but finding the time to do it can be challenging. However, it’s not impossible, and there are a few simple ways to incorporate it into your lifestyle.

Take a look at how below:

Sleep well

Good sleep is essential to everyone. It helps you feel refreshed for the day ahead and gives your body and mind time to re-energise properly. However, the emphasis on getting enough sleep really focuses on the quality of it. The average person sleeps around 7.6 hours a night, but how much of that is sleeping soundly? One of the most significant interruptions to sleep is the smartphone. Even if you don’t look at it during the night, the blue light when notifications pop up can interfere with your slumber. So why not face the screen down before going to sleep to reduce this issue?

Eat well and exercise more

It’s no surprise that modern lifestyles often leave little time for regular exercise and healthy meals. However, with some good time management and preparation, it’s possible to fit it in. You don’t have to go to the gym either to move more. Instead, pop out for a walk on your lunch break or ride your bike to work. These small changes can be incorporated into your day with ease.

With food, it’s tempting to opt for convenience but try and get those five a day in as much as possible. Think about preparing lunches for work instead of popping to the shop, and carry a water bottle with you to avoid grabbing a coffee on-route. Each of these elements feeds your body and mind to boost positivity and health.

Reduce alcohol and smoking

Alcohol and smoking are some of the most detrimental things to health. These areas can cause long-term illnesses and become hard habits to break. The best option is to reduce intake or avoid as much as possible to improve your health. In addition, other addictive behaviours such as recreational drugs should be avoided. It can be challenging to take this step. Still, professional help from a drug rehab centre can guide you to healthier habits and a more positive outlook.

Get social

Being social often gets mistaken these days for the virtual type of social interaction. However, to improve wellbeing, making connections with people and socialising can strengthen your relationships with others as well as yourself. Widening your circle is also a great idea, and finding new hobbies is an ideal way to do this. Trying new things and meeting others opens your lifestyle up to new and different experiences and diverse surroundings.

There are many other ways to improve wellbeing, including: