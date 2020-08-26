Scrabble is a game that dates back to the Great Depression. Ever since then, Scrabble has been the favorite game for many people. It is one of the games that encourage people to start bonding and cooperating. In addition, many groups take it as a source of entertainment that spices up their gatherings. Being an enjoyable game that it is, Scrabble’s tips and tricks can surprise you in many ways. It’s also a great game to broaden your vocabulary, and it’s also very mentally stimulating for groups of all ages.

If you’re wondering how to get better at this wonderful word game, here are 4 tips about Scrabble that will make it more entertaining.

Tweak Your Letters Around

Tweaking your letters around in a Scrabble game is a sign of thinking out of the box. A full add-on word is not the only way for you to score extra points. You can score points in many other ways, but one of the smartest is through tweaking around your letters. To score more points, you have to focus on the beginnings and endings of the words on the playing board. This tip is ideal for two-letter words, as it is easier to form new words from them. It can also be as simple as adding a single letter to any word. For example, you can add an “I” to “DEAL” and form “IDEAL”, a “P” to “LAY” and form “PLAY”, and so on.

New Technology Can Come In Handy

Many people may find it challenging to come up with words on the spot. Thanks to modern technology, there are now ways that can help you out during the game. If you are having a hard time creating a word from the letters on your rack, a scrabble tool can step in and save the game. This is one of the best self-help tools that you can get. All you have to do is enter your letters, and it will help you come up with a word. This modern invention is more of a word unscrambler that can be very helpful to almost every Scrabble player, especially newbies. It does not only help you unscramble your words and ace the game, but it also helps you develop more skills and experience in learning new words. So whether you are looking to win the game or develop your skills, such a tool can help you do just that.

Prefixes And Suffixes Are The Real Deal

Knowing how to master the use of prefixes and suffixes is the real deal when it comes to getting a hang of a game of Scrabble. This is your way to step ahead of your opponent’s progress and beat their scores in the game. You need to try to be attentive to what words your opponents can form and beat them with either a suffix or a prefix. For example, you can add an “ER” to “SWEAT” and make it “SWEATER”. You can also add the prefix “NON” to your opponent’s word “VERBAL” and make it “NONVERBAL”. The bottom line is that sooner or later, you will figure out that this simple hack can help you beat your opponent’s score. You will eventually realize that using your knowledge of prefixes and suffixes wisely can get you a Bingo and a bonus of 50 points.

Take Advantage Of Hooks

A Scrabble hook is when you make changes to any of your opponent’s words by adding a letter of your own and building up a new word but in the opposite direction. This move gives you the chance to take the points of your opponent’s word in addition to the one you just created. Finding opportunities for Scrabble hooks would be such a great skill to master. These hooks can be as simple as an -ER, -ED, or an -S. If you manage to get an -S as your Scrabble hook, you will realize how powerful it can be to your game. In other words, these hooks can be the deal-breaker that helps you ace the game.

Scrabble is a great source of entertainment in any gathering. It can be fun to compete with others in a word game. However, you must remember that, at the end of the day, it is just a game, especially to those who may get a bit too competitive. These tips can help you level up your Scrabble game. Practicing is another hack that can help you master this game. With that being said all you have to do is keep practicing, develop your skills and knowledge, and enjoy the exciting game.