Want to see the world while saving up for your future? Travelling the Northeast on holiday can be easy and affordable if you know where to look.

Here are just a few strategies for keeping under budget while enjoying a fun trip.

Camping

Camping is the perfect mix of adventure and nature. Experience new surroundings and get out of the house by visiting one of many campgrounds throughout the area. This relatively affordable trip can give you a break from your mundane daily life without costing you too much money.

The great thing about camping is that you don’t just have to do it one way. Take an RV for a bit more luxury without having to pay the cost of a hotel for a long staycation. Sleep under the stars if you feel like roughing it.

There are dozens of different ways to customize your trip, and you’re just getting started! All you need in your budget to camp are:

Cooled food and drinks

A tent or sleeping bag (or both!)

Radio or communication

Any camping/parking fees

Also, at Moonraker, you can find camping products like plug adapters, radios, and compact kettles to keep you safe, entertained, and prepared for anything.

Split Costs with Friends for Luxury Stays

Staying in a coastal bungalow doesn’t have to cost thousands of pounds a night. When you share a trip with friends and family, it can become much more affordable.

Rather than booking a quiet getaway with your significant other, bring all your friends along for the ride. Not only does this save you money, but it means you’ll be in great company! A coastal rental can be a great way to enjoy the ocean and get away from home for a bit. Splitting costs means you’ll only be paying half or even a quarter of what you’d otherwise pay to stay there alone. This means you can think big!

Embrace the Day Trip

Not every holiday has to be a staycation. Day trips can be the perfect breath of fresh air you need during the summer or winter holiday. Hop on a train or get in the car and head out of town a few hours. There are tons of nearby destinations to explore.

The best thing about a day trip is that you can eliminate the most expensive element of any holiday… the lodging. Treat yourself to delicious dishes and engaging experiences that you wouldn’t be able to afford if you had to additionally pay the cost of a hotel stay.

Apply to Housed Summer Gigs

Some holidays can be quite expensive. Others though can leave you with more money than you came with. If you want to immerse yourself in a trip while also saving money, jobs with employee housing are the best way to go. You don’t have to be a housekeeper or butler to live on-site and make money. Plenty of jobs house employees in proper accommodations, including:

Teachers

Tutors

Nannies

Camp counselors/directors

Actors/directors/musicians

Hospitality jobs

And more

While you won’t always be in relaxation mode, this is the perfect way to combine saving money and travelling. Try it out for yourself!

The Bottom Line

As a young person, saving up for those trips you want to take can feel unending. You shouldn’t have to wait to start your adventure. Use these tips to help you find ways to embrace your holiday without wasting hard-earned money along the way.

These trips might not be the peak of luxury, but they can help you to enjoy the present while also planning for the future.