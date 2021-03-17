Are you a beginner? A beginner cannot know how many types of smoking pipes and products are available in the market. There is a wide range of tobacco and smoking devices. Also, there are many MWI Wholesale Smoke Shop Supplies that are providing these devices and products.

All these different devices and products have different benefits for a smoker. If you want to smoke in public, you can use glass pipes and joints as they contain less weed and are easy to hold in bags.

However, a stealthy smoker uses blunt and bongs for getting high off the weed. Though it was not common in the past, after the legalization of cannabis, many folks are searching for places to smoke weed. And, discovering new products and ways to get high off smoking.

What Type of Device Can I Smoke From?

A new journeyer always searches for smoking devices, then smoking products. Don’t be overwhelmed if you are in the market with new technologies to smoke weed. Look at the primary rundown of all the devices and pipes used for smoking.

Types Of Pipes:

The following are primary types of smoking pipes used by all the expert and used smokers.

Chillum:

It is one of the simplest and cheapest ways to smoke weed. For a beginner, who doesn’t know how to grind tobacco, a chillum is the best option. Chillum is a portable small piece of glass. It is a simple and straightforward device for smoking weed.

In some states, it is known as hookah. With the help of a long pipe of Hookah, you can inhale the weed and remove the debris. When will you buy this affordable two ends device?

Hand Pipe:

A standard hand pipe consists of three-parts.

Bowl

Mouthpiece

Rush

The hand pipes are most popular because they come in different sizes and shapes. You can easily grab and hold them in bags. The manufacturing material of these pipes is borosilicate. This is a versatile material that enhances the flavor of tobacco, marijuana, and cannabis.

Bubbler:

In the bubbler, water is used to diffuse the smoke. Also, water makes the smoother hit. Bubblers are small, that’s why people prefer to use a bubbler during traveling. There are two basic types of bubbler in the market.

One-piece bubbler

Bubbler with removable bowl

Bongs:

You might be confusing bongs with marijuana and cannabis. However, there are several types of bongs available. Most of the bongs have got their name from the unique shape and design. In bongs, water gives a smoother hit and you can get high off weeds. The bongs are usually larger and people use them in groups.

The most common types of bongs are:

Straight Tube Bong

Breaker Shaped Bong

Round Based Bong

Carburetor Bong

Stemless Bong

Final Thoughts:

Whether you are a beginner or expert, choosing the best device with the best product will give high off weed and enjoy. Also, it depends on how high you want to go and the place where you are smoking.