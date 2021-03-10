Hyperlinks connect website pages. They form a passageway between different pages on the same website or different websites. These links can be created with anchor text, photos, or graphics.

Link building is a crucial part of search engine optimization (SEO) marketing. Medical service providers can use a link building strategy to increase their website’s search engine ranking, traffic, credibility, and site engagement.

1. Link building boosts your site’s domain authority (DA) score

Search engines assign DA scores to websites. Search engines consider how many reputable sites have links to your website. They also consider the outbound links from your website, and whether those links lead to credible websites.

Effective link building strategies involve increasing the number of backlinks you have. Also known as inbound links, backlinks direct traffic to pages on your website. A great way to generate high-quality links is by contributing guest posts to appropriate blogs. This involves identifying reputable blogs that discuss issues related to medical services and have high DA scores. You can include a link to your website in your blog post or in the bio following your post. Another easy way to increase your number of backlinks is by including links in social media posts.

Your link building strategy should also involve reviewing the links to your site, removing bad links, and fixing broken links. A backlink analysis generates a list of your site’s backlinks and provides information about each link. Links from spam sites and sites with low DA scores harm your site’s DA score. You can contact these sites and ask them to remove their links. If they don’t remove their links, you can use Google’s disavow tool to keep those links from affecting your site’s ranking.

2. Link building generates relevant website traffic.

When users enter keywords into a search engine, the search engine creates a list of sites with relevant content. The relevant sites with the highest DA scores are listed first. Users then click on links to find the information they’re seeking. Seven out of every ten clicks are on the first five results the search engine lists, which is why having a high DA score is a crucial part of your marketing strategy. A high DA score and relevant keywords will ensure that people seeking the medical services you provide will learn about your site from their search results.

Links from other websites will also direct traffic to your website. Ensuring those links are on medical websites will ensure you can promote your comprehensive medical management services to an appropriate audience. It makes it easier for people seeking the medical services you offer to find your website. When site visitors are actively seeking your services, it means you’re more likely to gain clients from your website traffic.

3. Links increase your site’s credibility.

Websites lend other sites their credibility through links. When your site includes outbound links to medical websites with high DA scores, search engines conclude you’re knowledgeable about medical services and the medical industry. This strengthens your site’s DA ranking.

Backlinks from reputable medical websites will also boost your site’s credibility. People are more likely to seek medical services from reputable service providers, which means boosting your site’s credibility can help you attract new clients.

4. Internal links increase site engagement.

Internal links enable website visitors to move from page to page on your website. Anchor text and menu graphics are commonly used to create internal links. Search engines assess how easy it is to navigate your website. Sites that are hard to navigate receive lower DA scores.

Visitors are also more likely to visit multiple pages on websites with effective internal navigation. This increases site activity, which also strengthens your site’s domain authority ranking. Inbound links make it easier for visitors to find the services they need, which increases the likelihood they’ll become clients.

An effective SEO marketing campaign involves a comprehensive link building strategy. With high-quality links leading to your site, strong outbound links, and useful internal links, your medical services company can increase its placement on search engine results pages (SERPs). This will raise your site’s profile, boost its credibility, increase site traffic and site engagement, and attract new clients.