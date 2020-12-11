2021 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 – the most capable and powerful Wrangler yet – packs the potent 6.4-litre V8 engine, delivering 470hp and 637Nm of torque

Wrangler Rubicon 392 delivers the best of both worlds: Greater off-road capability with greater approach and departure angles, suspension articulation, manoeuvrability and water traversing up to 825 mm Runs zero to 60mph in 4.5 seconds – 40 percent faster than a V6 Wrangler Rubicon

Wrangler Rubicon 392 marks return of a production V8 to the Wrangler engine bay after nearly 40 years

TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters is standard, delivers crisp shifts; performance tuning helps maximise acceleration at launch

Trail Rated® capability in any condition with Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case and intuitive full-time four-wheel-drive, heavy-duty wide track Dana 44 axles with Tru-Lok electronic locking differentials and electronic front sway-bar disconnect

Upgraded frame rails, factory 2-inch lift, unique suspension geometry, heavy-duty brakes and FOX high-performance shocks enable improved off-road performance, handling and durability

33-inch tyres on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels are standard

6.4-litre V8’s abundant torque and engine braking, combined with a 48:1 crawl ratio and unique torque converter locking strategy, enables Wrangler Rubicon 392 to confidently crawl up and down steep grades at engine idle speeds

Aggressive, functional exterior appointments include active dual-mode exhaust and unique quad tailpipes

Functional bonnet scoop feeds cool, outside air to the V8 engine

Tri-level Hydro-Guide™ air intake system can channel up to 56 litres of water a minute away from engine

Secondary air path built into the bonnet allows engine to power the Wrangler Rubicon 392 to top speed even if the bonnet scoop is completely obscured by mud, snow or debris

Performance-inspired, integrated upper bolsters in the front seats keep driver and passenger comfortably secure

Off-road Plus drive mode lets drivers lock the rear axle at high speeds while in 4 High

Unique exterior bronze accents denote Wrangler Rubicon 392

New half-doors available for those who crave an open-air feeling

For enthusiasts who crave soul-stirring, legendary off-road performance and a new level of on-road performance, Jeep® has introduced the V8-powered 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 for customers in the North American market.

The most-capable, quickest, most-powerful Wrangler carries the 6.4-litre V8, with 470hp and 637Nm of torque. Mated to the crisp-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and Selec-Trac full-time active transfer case, the powerplant rockets the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 from zero to 60 mph 4.5 seconds and the quarter-mile in 13.0 seconds.

Away from the pavement, the potent powertrain of the Trail Rated® Wrangler Rubicon 392 meshes with heavy-duty wide track Dana 44 axles, a 3.73 final drive ratio, transmission torque converter lockup control, a 2-inch lift and standard 33-inch tyres on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

The result is the most-capable Jeep Wrangler ever with 10.3 inches of ground clearance, improved suspension articulation and manoeuvrability, approach/breakover/departure angles of 44.5/22.6/37.5 degrees and the ability to traverse up to 825mm of water.

Jeep engineers put it to the test: The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 confidently climbs up and down steep grades with minimal throttle and brake input.

“This is the most-powerful, quickest, most-capable Jeep Wrangler we’ve ever built,” says Jim Morrison, head of Jeep brand – FCA North America. “The factory lift and abundant low-end torque from the V8 makes the Rubicon 392 the king of the hills, whether you’re rock crawling at low speeds or powering up an incline. And when pavement replaces dirt, Rubicon 392 makes quick work of the road.”

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 goes on sale in North America in the first quarter of 2021.

Peak power, plenty of torque

The addition of the 6.4-litre engine marks the first time in nearly 40 years a V8 has been a factory option for the Wrangler. Tuned specifically for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and its functional bonnet scoop, the engine produces 470hp and 637 Nm of torque.

Critical to performance on-road and off, nearly 75 percent of the peak torque from the Wrangler Rubicon 392 is available just above engine idle speed. This delivers exciting performance, whether enabling a 4.5-second zero to 60mph time or crawling up steep grades.

The performance of the 6.4-litre V8 is based on a cast iron cylinder block and aluminium heads, accented with an active intake manifold, variable camshaft timing, twin spark plugs per cylinder, sodium-filled exhaust valves, hollow-stem intake valves and piston oil cooling jets. The Wrangler Rubicon 392 engine is fitted with a rear-sump oil pan, high-mount alternator and free-flowing exhaust manifolds.

Fuel Saver Technology with cylinder deactivation seamlessly shifts to smooth, high-fuel-economy four-cylinder mode when engine loads are light, such as cruising on the motorway. A tank-mounted, high-performance pump keeps the V8 fueled under even the most demanding conditions.

A functional bonnet scoop feeds the engine in the Wrangler Rubicon 392 with cool, denser, outside air, which leads to enhanced performance.

Jeep engineers ensured the V8 engine gets fresh air, regardless of the terrain and weather. The Wrangler Rubicon 392 features a Hydro-Guide™ air intake system with a tri-level ducting system and 56 litres per minute – away from the engine’s incoming air. This enables the Wrangler Rubicon 392 to traverse water up to 825mm deep worry free, even if a bow wave washes over the bonnet.

Should the functional bonnet scoop become restricted by snow, mud or debris,a secondary air path within the bonnet structure feeds the engine, making it possible for the Wrangler Rubicon 392 to reach top speed even with a fully blocked primary air path.

An active dual-mode exhaust is standard to deliver an exhilarating and unmistakable sound. The system engages automatically, opening valves in the exhaust system, under higher engine loads to reduce exhaust back pressure. The driver can also activate the system with the press of a button. The dual-pipe performance exhaust system is finished off with unique quad exhaust tailpipes.

Geared for performance

A high-torque capacity TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission delivers quick, crisp gear changes during both normal and performance driving conditions. This transmission also enables the driver to change gears via the new steering-wheel-mounted aluminium paddle shifters, a first for

the Jeep Wrangler, or the Electronic Range Select shifter.

The fully electronic, eight-speed automatic transmission features on-the-fly shift-map changing. The sophisticated transmission software relies on several input parameters to determine the appropriate driving conditions and adjusts shift patterns in response. The result is automatic shifting ideally attuned to the performance requirements of almost any driving demand.

The transmission’s gear ratios afford the right response at the right time, from crawling over obstructions on the trail to smooth power delivery at highway speeds, a product of smaller ratio steps between the gears.

The powertrain calibration of the Wrangler Rubicon 392 includes Torque Reserve and AMax shifting, accessible when doing a brake torque launch, that deliver maximum acceleration for solid-pavement launches. Torque Reserve, an engine strategy used by drag racers, manages fuel flow to the cylinders and controls spark advance or retard to balance engine rpm and torque to maximise power delivery and launch performance. AMax shifting, a performance-enhancing strategy used on the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, maximises forward torque by coordinating shift time and engine torque management.

Paved road power that’s ready for the Rubicon

The drivetrain in the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 puts the power down to all four wheels, all the time. The heart of the driveline is a Selec-Trac full-time, active transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio. The transfer case has four driver-selectable modes: 4WD Auto, 4WD High, Neutral, 4WD Low.

This full-time two-speed transfer case is intuitive and allows the driver to set it and forget it, while constantly sending power to the front and rear wheels. The Selec-Trac transfer case also allows for Wrangler Rubicon 392 to be flat-towed.

Off road, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 delivers the legendary capability Jeep is renowned for. This includes:

Off-road Plus, with Sand and Rock modes: The push of a button maximises the tractive capabilities. The modes adjust throttle, transmission shift points and traction control for peak performance on higher speed passes on sand terrain, as well as during low-speed rock crawling. The Off-road Plus drive mode also gives drivers the ability to lock the rear axle at high speeds while in 4WD High.

Selec-Speed Control manages vehicle speed in 4WD Low while traversing off-road terrain without requiring throttle or brake input. Selec-Speed Control is activated using a button on the dashboard and can be adjusted from 1-5mph simply by using the Electronic Range Select shift control.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 masters low-speed downhill descents by using the 6.4-litre V8’s engine braking, revised transmission torque converter lockup control and a 48:1 crawl ratio to manage vehicle speed without the driver needing to use the brake pedal.

Durable frame for the most powerful Wrangler ever

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 chassis includes upgraded frame rails, front upper control arms and cast iron steering knuckles to take full advantage of its power and torque . Heavy-duty brakes bring the Wrangler Rubicon 392 to a composed stop no matter the terrain.

The off-road prowess of the Wrangler Rubicon 392 flows from its wide track, heavy-duty Dana 44 front and rear axles with thicker axle tubes and Tru-Lok electronic locking differentials. An electronic front sway-bar disconnect maximises suspension travel for the most-demanding off-road conditions.

Augmenting the proven five-link front and rear suspension, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 comes with a 2-inch factory lift and is fitted with specially-tuned high-performance FOX aluminium monotube shocks to maximise handling and comfort.

Bronze identifies something special

The 2021 Jeep Rubicon 392 keeps to the original design theme of Wrangler with bold and functional cues, a wide stance and its recognisable trapezoidal wheel flares. The factory 2-inch lift adds to the vehicle’s character and presence.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 carries bronze accents to mark the most powerful Jeep Wrangler ever. bronze traces “Rubicon” on the bonnet, covers the front and rear tow hooks, and FOX Shocks’ decal outline. It also outlines the Jeep badge and the Trail Rated badge.

Adopted from the Jeep Gladiator Mojave, a 40mm raised bonnet with fully functional bonnet scoop, provides cold air intake and greater water fording capability. It also carries a “392” badge on each side, signifying the most cubic inches ever offered in a Jeep Wrangler.

The grille design delivers greater airflow and cooling of the 392 V8.

Bronze wheels measure 17×7.5 inches and are beadlock capable with an optional black locking ring available through Mopar.

The leather-appointed interior includes unique bronze stitching. The leather seats with Rubicon 392 nomenclature keep drivers comfortable with performance-inspired, integrated upper bolsters to hold occupants in place. To accommodate new engine specs, the gauge cluster receives all-new numbering and design. Available on the Jeep Wrangler for the first time, the leather-wrapped, performance steering wheel features wheel-mounted paddle shifters for fast access to the eight-speed transmission and management of 637Nm of torque.

The Uconnect system projects on a standard 8.4-inch screen. Loaded in the software, the Jeep

Off-road Pages allow owners to monitor pitch, roll, altitude, GPS coordinates, drivetrain power distribution and more.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is available in nine exterior colours: Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Punk ’n Metallic, Sarge Green Metallic, Snazzberry Metallic, Sting-Gray Metallic and Billet Silver Metallic, all with a black interior.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 includes 11 premium features, normally options on Jeep Wrangler:

Leather interior

Infotainment Group

HD electrical switch bank

Body-colour hardtop

Body-colour wheel arch extension

Steel Bumper Group

LED Lighting Group

Cold Weather Group

Remote proximity entry

Safety Group

Advanced Safety Group

Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts ready to help fuel the new 2021 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 with factory-backed parts and accessories

The Mopar brand will deliver a variety of factory-engineered, quality-tested performance parts and accessories for the new 2021 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 to further enhance and personalise the most capable and powerful Wrangler yet.

Whether crushing a 4.5-second zero to 60 time or conquering low-speed rock crawls, steep hills and sand climbs, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 delivers legendary off-road performance and a new level of on-road performance.

After purchasing their Wrangler Rubicon 392, customers can shop from the comprehensive Mopar portfolio of Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 products that will feature Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) for

the ultimate off-road adventure. LED off-road lights, Rubicon winch, Ultimate Dana 44 Advantek front axle with gear ratios available up to 5.38, new off-road beadlock-capable wheels suitable for larger tyres, tube doors, off-road bumpers, rock rails, and more are all available.

Unlike any other aftermarket offerings, Mopar parts and accessories are backed by a full factory warranty. Mopar products are created in close conjunction with the Jeep brand, engineering and product design office teams for development, testing and validation. Strict standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — are used to seamlessly integrate Mopar performance parts and accessories to deliver proper fit, finish and quality right down to the colour, grain and appearance of each product.

