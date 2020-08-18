Each computer out there has its unique specifications. And there are different types of computers in the market. Also, it is worth noting that every computer has its specific capabilities. But you are required to buy that particular computer that suits your needs. Thus, you will have to be careful during your shopping to ensure that you buy the right desktop or laptop using HP discount codes. Well, this article reveals the top tips that will help you make a well-informed decision.

Do you want a Desktop or Laptop?

Your working environment and style will determine if you will go for a desktop or a laptop. However,

Anyone who is hardly out of their

office needs a desktop. But anyone who wants to handle some tasks at home, others at the office or

even on the go, should consider buying a laptop.

Also, you need to be aware that desktops are cheaper than laptops. However, they may still possess the same specifications despite the gap in prices. Desktops have a longer lifespan, and their components can be easily upgraded. Laptops can easily be moved from one place to the other. They also utilize less energy and provide a more flexible user experience.

Processor

You should invest in a computer processor that very strong. A strong processor will complete tasks instantly, can load programs I a flash, and runs all the time correctly. Remember, the processor you choose should have a high number of cores and speed. So, the higher the number of cores and speed of the computer; the better its performance is.

RAM

Random Access Memory (RAM) makes the computer able to multi-task. You won’t experience glitches if your computer has a high RAM. Thus, if your computer has a high amount of RAM, you will run various tasks simultaneously without hitches. Most recently produced computers come with a 4GB of RAM, but a large percentage of buyers go for the 8GB RAM. The latter is known for its fast running, and you can accomplish a lot in a short period.

Hard Drive

You need space to store your files on the computer. Therefore, you should buy a laptop with a bigger hard drive. However, you can always purchase an external drive that adds to your current computer storage space. Also, you should ensure it has a good spin speed. The standard spin speed is 7200rpm, but if you get one with a higher spin speed, then your computer can transfer files faster than you thought.

Operating Systems

The simple rule about operating systems states that you should buy a laptop or desktop with the OS that you are familiar with. For example; you can go for Ubuntu, Linux, Mac OS X, and Or Windows 10. It all depends on which among the listed is right for you.

As you buy your computer, figure out if you want a desktop or a laptop. Also, you need to be keen on the processor, RAM, the size of the hard drive and choose the operating system you are used to. Eventually, the computer you buy will suit your needs, and you will enjoy its services.