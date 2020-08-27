If you’re running a business, then you want it to succeed. Part of that is meeting milestones you set for yourself and becoming prominent within your niche. Another part of it, though, is setting up security protocols and procedures that protect every organizational aspect.

There are many technology examples that can help your business succeed. Some of them are quite well-known, while others are a little more obscure.

In this article, we’ll detail some business technology security examples that might not be on your radar yet.

IPAM

IPAM is among the basics for managing secure networks. This is certainly something you’ll want to do for your business. IPAM:

Stands for IP address management

Is how you manage, track, and plan information having to do with a network’s Internet Protocol address space

IPAM is installable software. Once you have it, your system admins can ensure that the assignable IP address repository stays up to date.

IPAM helps you simplify and automate task administration. For instance, you can better configure DHCP settings and DNS records with it. You can also use it for all types of data aggregation.

Your Email Provider

Choosing the right email provider is another business technology security example. Email can potentially allow all sorts of network cyberattacks if you’re not careful. You should watch out for:

Trojan horses

Malware

Viruses

Adware

Any of these can get into your network as part of email attachments. Email is still what many businesses prefer to exchange messages, so these are real and pervasive threats.

You can choose between different email providers, though, and many of them emphasize security. You should make sure that the one you choose has excellent virus protection and spam blocking.

You should also seriously consider email encryption. This will safeguard your sensitive information at all times. That’s good for all your workers in-network and those outside your network who want to communicate with your employees.

iPhone VPNs

A VPN, or a virtual private network, is something you should think about for your business. Did you know, though, that if you have business iPhones, you can also set up a VPN for those?

Many companies decide to give their employees phones as perks. They come in handy for personal use, but they’re mostly there for business purposes. The iPhone is definitely one of the most popular models.

The best iPhone VPN can let you enjoy your streaming services with the content geo-locked. It can also make sure that no one will discover your iPhone’s IP address.

There are some different iPhone VPN services that you can get, but you should consider using one with a built-in kill switch to end your internet session if the connection to the VPN server drops for any reason.

Network Firewall

Installing a business network firewall is also something you should do. This is another way to prevent unwanted intrusions and viruses. You can get one that is either software or hardware-based.

Firewalls analyze incoming network data. If they see something suspicious, they block it. You can set up security criteria, so the firewall will know what’s legit and what’s not.

You might think of a firewall like a buffer zone. It stands between your private network and the sensitive information there, and the Internet. There are plenty of malicious programs and other entities on the Internet, and your firewall is the bouncer that keeps out undesirable elements.

Firewall overall comprehensiveness varies, so do a little research before you select one.

Wireless Network Security

You should also have concern for your wireless network security. You might have a wireless network set up via a router. This way, several team members can conveniently access the Internet whenever they need to.

However, this can leak private information to external sources. That is why you should select a router that has an encryption feature. Then, you should always leave it on.

Wi-Fi Protected Access Encryption is a good idea. It offers strong encryption that is tough to break through, even for highly skilled hackers.

You can also turn off your wireless network after hours or on the weekend. This will make it less likely that any security threats will occur when no one is paying attention.

With these safeguards in place, your overall company network security should be in a good position to repel threats. Don’t neglect these basic steps. If you do, you’ll run the risk of hackers seizing control of your valuable data, which could be disastrous.