Digital transformation can refer to anything from IT modernization to digital optimization to the invention of new digital business models. The term is most commonly used to refer to modest initiatives such as putting services online or legacy modernization.

In this piece, we dive into 5 top digital transformation trends for 2021.

1. Digital-ready culture

Consumers want consistent engagement with brands across their preferred channels, and this isn’t something new. However, after the pandemic, IT leaders have to deliver on digital initiatives and give consumers the communication options they require.

For example, the use of messenger apps for support has increased enormously alongside live chat.

2. Accelerated automation

Automation is changing how we perceive daily work: from coal miners to commercial bankers. The adoption of automation technologies — including robotics, autonomous vehicles, and AI-driven software — has accelerated during the pandemic.

If a critical 2020 lesson has been that every business must be a digital business, then for 2021, the message is that every company must be able to create value at the speed of need. The future of business is digital and automated.

3. Artificial intelligence

The pandemic has triggered an acceleration in the democratization of AI and data. In fact, governments had to work together using predictive modeling to try and prevent the spread of the virus.

According to Forbes, the combination of AI and SaaS could help bring AI to the masses without restrictive pricing. In a nutshell, AI will be a must-have.

4. Internet of Behaviours (IoB)

Data is being gathered on a massive scale and utilized by companies to drive revenue. Therefore, in 2021 and the years ahead, expect ethical concerns to be raised around the IoB.

5. Remote working

Many words have been written over the past nine months about the ‘new normal’ of remote work. How long will it last? Will offices become redundant?

What we can be sure of is that many organizations have realized that working from home isn’t an unfavorable situation and that it’s a preferred setup for many staff. Even as markets properly reopen next year, companies are sure to continue to be relied upon to protect employees from possible outbreak resurgences as a vaccine rolls out.

These digital transformation trends demonstrate the action businesses are taking to digitalize their customer offerings and present them at speed, in line with need.