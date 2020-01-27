In the time where everyone’s giving their two cents on SEO strategies, it has become challenging to distinguish myths from the actual ones. Search Engine Optimization is now seen as the prerequisite for effective blogging and online marketing. Numerous blogs and heaps of articles have been written on the subject and coming up with an SEO strategy is no secret. But, not all these articles speak from the experience. With people alien to the concept of Search Engine Optimization writing on it, there have been a lot of myths circulating online about link building.

According to SEO experts at Healthy Links, here are five of the most common ones:

Only links on high-authority websites matter

Well, most of us do think that the only way to make a cut in the search engine ranking is to have high-authority websites link or source you. Although high-authority website links have more weight, they are not the only ones that matter when it comes to your website’s ranking. As per the standard guidelines, if a site has a few links on small websites (ones that don’t have a well-established user base but are scam-free), it also gets credited by search engines like Google.

Outbound links trump inbound ones

While there has been a lot of discussion going on about outbound links holding more value, one can’t truly deny the significance of internal links. Most of us focus a lot on getting as many external links as possible. Understand that having a strong internal linking network is extremely important. It is one of the parameters that help another website decide whether or not to give you a backlink. Moreover, well-placed internal links on a website are credited by Google as well.

Image links can downplay for a website’s ranking

This is one of those myths that one can easily believe. Image links do not affect a website’s ranking negatively. ‘Excess of everything is bad’ principle applies here, though. Do not over-do the image links on your website, and your website will do just fine.

Links affect a website’s ranking the most

Although link-building (internal as well as external) is one of the most important things that play a role in a website’s ranking, it is still not the most important thing per se. Goggle does not prioritize it over the other factors (e.g. content). Google’s system of analysis is very dynamic, and it keeps on changing. The algorithm keeps on shifting its focus, so it is always better to take everything into account while doing SEO.

Links need to be relevant

Yes, one of the most common yet hollow myths you’d hear from every other person. While most of the SEO specialists suggest you to add relevant links so that your website or article looks well-thought-out, links not related to your niche can help improve the ranking of your website. Then again, if you are going for a link not related to your niche then try going for a high-authority one.

All in all, too many cooks do spoil the broth, so always read recommended blogs while framing your SEO strategy.