Holidays are getting near again and gift-giving is just around the corner. Receiving gifts is probably the easy part while thinking about what to give to your friends and family can take a long time – honestly, it can get a little more complicated than it should be. However, if you have friends that are fitness enthusiasts, friends who have recently jumped into the fitness trend, or those you want to encourage to work-out, then we got their gift ideas covered. Here are 5 workout essentials that you should consider giving to them:

Blender

Help your friends with their workout meals dilemma by giving them a blender. We are pretty sure they will love this as it helps them with their pre and post-workout smoothies.

Blenders vary depending on types, uses, versatility, and more. There are a lot of kinds out there, all you have to do is find the right one that you think your friend needs. There are high-end blenders, however, if you are on a tight budget, there are more affordable ones. Portable blenders also exist now. They are a lot smaller and convenient for those who are on the go because it can be taken anywhere.

Gym Bag

If your friend is one of those gym rats who visit the gym regularly then a gym bag will be a great fit for a gift. The size of the gym bag matters because it has to carry towels, clothes, water bottles, shoes, possibly a mat, and more. The more compartments the better. I am sure your friend would be so grateful – who doesn’t want to receive a bag?

Yoga Mat

Every fitness enthusiast knows the need for a good-quality yoga mat. It is important to have a safe cushioned area where you can do your crunches and your planks – a carpet won’t cut it, hun. You can give your friend a mat even though he or she has one. Exercise mats can wear off with all of the jumping and the high knees done on it especially if it is used daily so a new one will definitely put a smile on a friend’s face. You can also give this to a friend who has been waiting for a sign to start working out. A yoga mat is always a staple, especially to beginners since it provides safety.

Sport Earphones

Now that a lot are getting into a fitness grind, different gadgets and techie stuff have been out in the market especially those made specifically for people with an active lifestyle. Sport earphones are a good gift idea. These are usually wireless and mar made to withstand different activities like running, jumping, lifting, etc. They are also usually sweat proof. Give this to a friend to help them enjoy their workout by listening to their favourite music. This also helps them in focusing on what they are doing rather than thinking about how hard it is.

Reusable Water Bottles

Who doesn’t want a new water bottle, right? This is definitely one of the must-haves for fitness people because it carries the most important thing that they need: water. So, a water bottle will always be a good gift idea even to those who are not into working out. This can be a way of encouraging them to drink more water because their body needs it.

If you want to put your own personal touch, click here for customized water bottles. They have a wide selection of sports bottles and water jugs that you can personalize. You can also buy them in bulk which will save you a lot of money – a win-win situation.