China hosts some of the most amazing tourist attractions. It is also turning out to be a tech-hub and commercial center, meaning that you might find yourself there sooner or later. To avoid being stranded asking for directions or getting instructions, there are a few idioms you need to master. There are a lot of different idioms so it is needed to write not one argumentative essay to explain all of them!

Though tour firms provide multilingual guides, understanding the idioms will make your tour more interesting. The idioms also help you to break ice when interacting with locals and therefore enhance your overall experience. Here are idioms that you can hear during trip to China.

huò rán kāi lǎng

The phrase is can be used in reference to several related issues depending on context. The overall meaning is that of opening or enlightenment. However, depending on the context, the meaning would change

The phrase is used to mean that everything becomes crystal clear in a figurative sense. For instance, once you visit several tourism sites that are related, everything about the Chinese culture and traditions will become clear. It refers to a realization.

The term may also be used to indicate speedy enlightenment. This enlightenment happens when information is moving fast. You have to grasp it fast before some of it bypasses you.

A tourist may also use the idiom to indicate coming to an open field. It will be used when you come to a panoramic scene.

quán lì yǐ fù

This idiom basically means to give it your all (literally exert all your strength) for a goal. It has a positive tone, and is somewhat formal but can still be used in everyday speech. It’s important to note that it is typically used for actions that haven’t finished yet, rather than actions that have already been completed.

wáng yang bŭ láo

The expression literally translates as “repair the pen after the sheep have died”. An equivalent in English would be “better late than never”. This idiom comes from the story about a shepherd, who lost a few sheep overnight. His neighbour suggested that a wold stole them, through a hole in the pen, and also advised that the shepherd fix that hole. The shepherd decided there was no point in doing so, as the sheep were already gone. Of course, the night after, another sheep disappeared and the shepherd realised it’s better to do something late than not at all.

xīn xuè lái cháo

The phrase is commonly used to indicate that you are prompted by an impulse. It may also indicate that you are acting out of a sudden whim. If you made decisions on brainstorming mode, this is the perfect idiom to use.

bù kě sī yì

The idiom refers to an issue that is unimaginable or unfathomable. If an idea is inconceivable, this is the perfect idiom to use.

A visitor going to China will need to understand several idioms or phrases that will make your visit more enjoyable. It helps you to associate better and easily with the people you meet. By using local language, you will endear yourself to the people you meet.