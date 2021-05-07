The great thing about most cars is that you can do your own customizations in many different areas of your vehicle. We’ve put together this list to let you know of five popular customizations that you can easily do to your car.

Sound System

Upgrading the audio system is one of the most popular customizations and there are many choices out there. In addition to upgrading the actual radio, you’ll want to make sure you also replace your speakers. Depending on what you’re looking for, you can get subwoofers to give your ride a little more bass. Regardless of what size your vehicle is, it’s important to get a sound system that fits perfectly.

Window Tinting

Chances are, you’ve probably seen hundreds of cars that have window tinting. Not only is this a super easy job to do, but it can be done for an affordable price. Tinting the windows can give the vehicle a cool look, as well as keeping the inside of your car cool. Many places have regulations about how dark your tint can be, so make sure you know the law before getting the job done.

Custom Paint Job

A custom paint job is a great way to bring your personality to your vehicle. There are many colors and designs to choose from, and some places will let you come up with your own design. Prices will vary depending on if you’re getting an actual paint job or if you’re going to have a wrap applied.

Performance Exhaust

Not only does a performance exhaust look awesome, but it can help improve your fuel economy or make you go faster. It can also make your engine run better, which could make all your parts last longer. There are many different price points for this type of item and some places will even let you customize the color or design.

Sport Shocks

If you’ve ever been driving over bumps and feel like you’re going to fly out of the car, then you should check out sports shocks. They help make the ride over bumpy areas smoother and they can make handling much easier. Similar to some of the items above, these shocks can come in many different colors or designs.

While these are some of the most popular customizations, there is plenty of others you can do as well. If you’re looking to fine-tune your ride or unsure what AEM means, you can find information about your specific car and see which customizations work the best. If you can’t really find any information, reach out to professionals to get some recommendations.