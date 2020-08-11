Most people can agree that women use sex toys more than men. Almost 20% of the sex toys in the market are vibrators. They are followed closely by dildos. Even if men can use them and some buy them, research has shown that most people who buy sex toys are women. While it is not easy to find sex toys for men, there are available, and men should buy them if they want to use them.

When it comes to women, female sexual empowerment has advanced, and now women can walk into a sex toy shop to buy a vibrator alongside other essential products. Many women do so, and the number will keep on rising. On the other hand, you won’t find a lot of male sex toys available in stores, and the men who are seeking to buy them will be labeled as losers.

But what is the fuss? Just because it is taboo doesn’t mean men should not get to enjoy themselves. While women have begun to explore sex without feeling embarrassed, persistent beliefs concerning male sexuality is still not encouraged. And to many people, that’s not cool.

Men need to also pleasure themselves from time to time and should not feel embarrassed. So, here are five reasons why men should own sex toys.

It’s Not All About Men

One of the most common myths regarding male sexuality and that which affects them when it comes to buying sex toys is that men don’t require them. Well, most people can agree that men will reach climax faster than women. If you’re a man and you love orgasms, there’s one thing you need to know if you didn’t know before. It’s not just about you during sex. You have to think about the woman. For example, you need to use the cock ring to offer excitement to your partner. It is highly recommended by men who have used it. Your partner will orgasm when having sex. If you thought that sex toys couldn’t help your partner achieve an orgasm, then you’re wrong.

Sex Toys Will Make You Better at Intercourse with Your Partner

According to pornographic website statistics, each user doesn’t last more than ten minutes on the site. This will include searching for the right video and forwarding it to the best part. Since over 70% of users in America are men, we can agree that most people want to masturbate faster. Studies have shown that if a man is used to masturbating more quickly, it becomes a habit, and it will most likely make the man want to orgasm more rapidly even when having sex with a female. It isn’t always ideal as it will leave the woman unsatisfied. With sex toys, men can appreciate the session even more, and they will develop patience. Also, a man will hold off ejaculating faster. Most men have learned to also remain erect after ejaculation. Sex toys can improve your sex life. They are not just for guys who are not having sex regularly.

Using Sex Toys is Enjoyable

As a man, you should never feel shameful just because you use sex toys for pleasure. Of course, most men shame men who use them, but you should not be. While buying your first sex toy can be a challenge; buying it will make you feel confident. It will allow room for personal growth. You will not just see it as an act for pleasure only.

Sex Toys Makes You Explore During Your Private Time

Do you fancy prostate massage? Do you want to feel excitement using a male sex toy? If you are interested, you can buy the best male toys and explore in your free time. Sex toys will give you more pleasure and introduce you to things that you may like. It is excellent to explore. If exploring is something you want, buy that sex toy today. You will learn how to hold off ejaculation and please your partner simultaneously. Male sex toys help men to understand their bodies better and what to do to orgasm. Also, you will use them in a private space.

It is Normal, No Need to Get Embarrassed

Even though most men are known not to buy sex toys regularly like most women, the numbers have started to rise as more male sex toys become available in stores. Some men have decided to experiment and use them. While masturbation is still taboo in men, women have embraced it and are no longer ashamed to admit it. Now, it is time for men to acknowledge masturbation and not feel embarrassed when it comes to using sex toys.