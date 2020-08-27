2020 has been a tough year for small businesses. However, that hasn’t stopped entrepreneurs from continuing their mission to succeed no matter the cost.

In fact, Former Chair of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen famously said, “it was our small business that powered our recovery after the Great Recession.”

Now it is more important than ever for small businesses to succeed. And To succeed, small businesses will have to increase their sales.

You may be wondering, well, how am I supposed to do that?

Keep reading this guide to learn five essential tips to help increase your small business sales and on a sustainable path forward.

Give Your Sales Reps the Tools They Need

With most businesses, it starts on the front line with the sales representatives. Without them, you wouldn’t be in the position your in today, so give them some credit.

Giving credit is a good place to start in acknowledging hard-working salespeople. According to a recent study, 80 percent of workers reported feeling more motivated to work harder when their bosses appreciate their work.

Another important aspect is training sales reps. Without proper training, they won’t have the confidence or tools necessary to perform to the best of their ability.

Streamline the Process

If you are wondering how to increase sales, simplifying the sales process can prove to be an effective solution.

The sales reps already have enough on their plate – making the process easier for them can make a world of difference. This could include creating a sales training guide to help teach the salesman the process and have everyone on the same page.

Grow Social Media Presence

Developing a social media account as a small business is no longer optional, it is a requirement. It is critical to future operations as it is becoming the place to shop, or at least find ideas to buy from.

There are recent insights from Socialmediatoday that suggest a 100 percent lead to close rate on social media when compared to other channels.

One way entrepreneurs are finding success connecting with consumers through social media is by holding contests and giveaways.

Show the Value

What separates your business from the competition? Why should consumers shop with instead?

These are questions you already know the answer too, but you need to explain it to the consumers. To get your message across, you can create valuable content for your customers that relates to your product in some way.

For example, say you own a hardware store, creating articles about DIY home projects can really engage readers and get them to check out your products.

Run Promotions

It’s no secret customers love deals. Running promotions can help create awareness around your product or service while getting repeat customers’ business as well.

Anything you can do to establish awareness – like freebies, giveaways, BOGOs, you name it – it will help increase sales.

Looking for More Small Business Sales Tips?

Small businesses are more important than ever, and in order to ensure future success, leaders have to step up and lead the team. It will take thorough planning and execution to guide your business into profitability and future growth.

