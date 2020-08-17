It should be an innate ability to nod off at night, but you’ll be surprised by the number of people who can’t get a wink. According to a Consumer Reports survey, 27% of 4,023 adults in the US have trouble falling asleep at night. It’s unfortunate because the adult human body requires seven-to-nine hours to be healthy. For the most part, it’s out of your control when you can’t fall asleep at night. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t get ahead of it. In that vein, here are five tips for a better night’s sleep.

1. Consider taking CBD oil.

Full-spectrum hemp extract in the form of a topical cream has so many uses; but more specifically, CBD, Hemp, or cannabidiol has many applications in the medical industry. One of the significant benefits of CBD is that it addresses the cause of the sleeplessness from the root. Don’t be scared, unlike THC; cannabidiol won’t give you a buzz. In fact, its cannabinoid content stabilizes the system.

If you’re sold on it and are looking for an excellent topical CBD product to use, Fab CBD and SeraLabs offer some great options. You can get some topical CBD cream that will not only help with the sleepless nights but a wide range of ailments including inflammation. In fact, a few milligrams of a CBD topical can go a long way to soothe pain relief, be it joint pain, or a more severe case of arthritis.

2. Dress in something that’s comfortable.

What you wear at bedtime can affect the quality of your sleep. Sure, you can throw on an old T-shirt, toss a robe over it and call it a nighty. But if falling asleep is an issue, you need to add some actual sleepwear, gown, or loungewear to your wardrobe.

Don’t underestimate the power of a pair of pajamas, or a nightgown. There are so many styles when it comes to nightgowns for women . So, it’s possible to go for something that suits your personal preference. Even more, you can pick from a number of fabric choices, such as flannel and silk.

3. Develop a nighttime ritual.

Knitting, crocheting, sewing, reading, watching TV—there are no limits to your imagination. At least half an hour before going to bed you should be conscious of the activities you are engaging in. Be sure they are not too exciting. A fixed routine such as showering, applying lotion, brushing teeth, and then listening to an audiobook can also help. That being said, ‘regularity’ is the keyword. A regular, relaxing routine that your body gets used to before bedtime is vital.

4. Incorporate essential oils into your bedtime routine.

Here’s another substance that’s become quite famous for its medical applications . You can get instant relief by using essential oils, depending on what’s ailing you. For the most part, they are safe since they comprise bases like olive oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and sunflower seed oil among others.

They equally contain natural ingredients such as aloe vera, rosemary, cocoa butter, and chamomile which is great for sleeplessness. These oils can either be applied to a specific area or bathed in. Also, there are a handful of essential oils that will help you sleep better , but use them well within the limits.

5. Exercise regularly.

This may sound like a bit of a conundrum, but if you workout, you improve your chances of sleeping well at night. Altogether, exercise has a potent effect on the body clock, so making the blood flow well before bedtime has its benefits. Yes, it’s all about the timing, so try to schedule your sessions at least three hours before it’s time to sleep.