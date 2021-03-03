Everyone experiences pain differently. For some, the pain of ailments goes away after weeks of rest and medication. Others, however, are left with the pain even after the ailment has gone away. This is called chronic pain.

What Is Chronic Pain?

Chronic pain is an ongoing kind of pain, with the possibility of lasting for months and years on end. Sometimes they occur along with conditions involving long-term pain or right after an illness, although this is still contested by some medical experts. Abnormalities in the responses from the brain’s glands—the hypothalamus, pituitary, and adrenal—are also responsible for chronic pain.

Living With Chronic Pain

Those living with chronic pain experience being subjected to a stigma every day, with people telling them that their pain is imagined. The culture of miseducating people about chronic illness is also partly at fault; it’s reason enough why chronic pain is being misunderstood.

But people with chronic pain don’t have to fake a smile to prove their bravery and strength. They’re already going through so much every day, and the least everyone could do is give them ease and comfort.

Chronic Pain Management

Certain medications sometimes don’t work for chronic pain, as reactions may vary from person to person. Some health practitioners recommend pain management as a default way to handle chronic pains. There are those who also advise behavioural therapy, while others lean more towards alternative healing.

If you or someone you know is undergoing chronic pain or illness, all kinds of support would be appreciated. Thus, here are five helpful tips to know for managing chronic pain.

Get Checked

Testing is the key to treatment. Make sure to schedule a visit with a physician to find out more about the pain you’re experiencing so you can seek a specialist treatment option as soon as possible.

Physicians may conduct several tests to find out the source of the symptoms. They might even prescribe medications for improving your mood or cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), which could make you handle your pain better.

Being vigilant about one’s pain is always important. The earlier a problem is diagnosed, the quicker it is to find treatment options. This prevention also makes it easier for family and friends to provide help.

Live A Healthy Lifestyle

One of the easiest ways to improve your lifestyle is to fix your diet. This simple adjustment could lead to greater benefits in the long term. If you’re one to subsist mostly on processed and sugary food, you might be making your symptoms worse. Physicians also warn of any unnecessary weight gain for people with chronic illness as it might trigger more negative symptoms and hamper pain management.

Try eating a balanced diet with lots of greens and fruits, including lean meats, nuts, and plenty of water. You may also consult a professional dietician, especially if you have certain dietary restrictions like food allergies. They could also create a meal prep plan that makes your healthy meal preparations easier at home.

Try The Alternative Route

Since not all medicines might be effective on chronic pain, people who suffer sometimes resort to alternative healing practices. These practices include acupuncture, yoga and meditation, and using CBD oil.

CBD or cannabidiol is a compound from the cannabis sativa plant which has been used by the alternative medicine market for its supposed calming and sedative properties. Some claim that CBD usage in pain management has been promising because it contains analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. An extensive body of research also claims that CBD also can’t possibly induce the ‘high’ effect that a normal marijuana plant gives off because it doesn’t contain THC (the compound responsible for the psychotropic effect of the plant).

If you’re also worried about adverse reactions to CBD oil, you may talk to your physician or an alternative medicine practitioner to learn more about this approach.

Seek A Support Group

Nothing beats the support that another human being can give. If you’re struggling with understanding your chronic pain, seek a local or online support group where you can easily voice out your pain to people going through the same circumstance.

Also, don’t be afraid to ask for help from your parents, friends, neighbours, spouse, and other people within your support system. Who knows, you might be able to handle your pain better with a helping hand or two. The knowledge that someone has your back alleviates worry and stress.

Learn To Slow Down

Managing chronic pain and living a busy lifestyle don’t go well together. Learn to ease off a little and slow down. If you’re used to working 10 hours a day, bring it down to six or eight. To quicken recovery and get better, accept that you need to make some adjustments and tone it down a bit.

Conclusion

Chronic pain is indeed difficult to handle. Certain medications also work differently for people using them. People can only do so much to manage chronic pain. That’s why receiving support from family, slowing down, changing one’s lifestyle, and trying alternative medicine might potentially help. Always consult your doctor before choosing or changing treatment options.

