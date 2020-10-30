Whether you have already decided to buy a holiday or are still weighing up the pros and cons of this type of investment, it can be a good idea to know what you can do to maximize your ROI.

Unfortunately, when it comes to buying a holiday let, there are several common mistakes that first-timers often make. From choosing a location that you love rather than one that makes good business sense to not researching your finance options, these errors can prove extremely costly.

Thankfully, if you haven’t yet got the ball rolling when it comes to choosing and buying your holiday let, the below five top tips can help you.

1. Choose a holiday let mortgage specialist

When it comes to financing your dream of owning your own holiday let property, you have several options. You could simply speak to your bank about a mortgage, but be warned, this can be a lengthy process and might not result in the result you want.

Alternatively, it can be a better idea to utilise the services of a mortgage company that specialise in holidays lets in the UK, such as Holiday Cottage Mortgages, more details of which can be found at holidaycottagemortgages.co.uk.

Choosing holiday let mortgage experts can not only make the chance of you getting the mortgage rate you want more likely, but it can also massively speed up the process. This allows you to achieve your dream of owning a holiday let sooner rather than later.

2. Location, location, location

You have probably heard this time and time again, but that’s because it is so true. Location really is everything when it comes to choosing a holiday let. Fortunately, there are so many prime locations in the UK that offer great investment opportunities, from popular seaside resorts to idyllic country retreats.

If you do not already have a specific location in mind, make sure you do your research before making a final decision. It can also be a good idea to visit the area and talk to other business owners to see what the location is like in terms of tourists both in peak months and at other times of the year.

3. Look for a USP

Before deciding on a property, you should first analyse the competition. If there are a lot of local competitors, that doesn’t necessarily mean you shouldn’t invest in a holiday let in this area. However, it does mean that you will need to offer that extra special something if you want to stand out from the crowd and get as many bookings as possible.

To put it simply, you need a USP. What you choose is completely up to you, but it can be a good idea to focus on an element of hospitality that you are passionate about. Maybe you want to launch a pet-friendly hotel because you love animals, or perhaps you think that an indoor swimming pool will attract more guests and you have experience in the leisure industry.

4. Consider timing

Although when you buy your holiday, let is not as important as where it does still bear some relevance to your investment’s success. For example, at the moment, due to various reasons, the UK staycation market is booming. This means that it is a great time to invest in a holiday let in this country.

That being said, even if a downturn did occur, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t invest. In fact, you may be able to get a real bargain because of the uncertainty.

Another aspect of timing is when is the best time for you personally to buy a holiday let. Although you can hire a property management company to look after your investment, you should make sure that you are both financially and mentally prepared for an undertaking like this.

5. Size vs. space

You may think that to achieve maximum profit that you should aim for a property that sleeps as many people as possible. However, you also need to take into consideration the fact that people go on holiday to relax and recuperate. Families do not want to be piled on top of each other with no breathing space.

As a general rule, if you are looking to fill your property during the peak holiday season, you should focus on buying a family property that sleeps at least 4. However, properties that sleep two tend to get the best all-year-round bookings as couples tend to go away whenever they feel like it.