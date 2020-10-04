Given that it’s the second biggest country on the planet, there is no shortage of awesome places to visit in Canada.

Wherever you go, you will be richly rewarded with a richly cultural experience and the chance to enjoy some of the most stunning natural wonders in the world.

If you are planning a trip to Canada, it may be that there is just too much to see and do. This can make drafting up an itinerary a difficult challenge.

In the following post, we are going to look at some of the places and sites we feel you can’t really go on a Canada vacation without trying to visit and experience.

See the Polar Bears in Churchill, Manitoba

Why visit Churchill in Manitoba, you may be wondering? Well, between October and November, you will have the opportunity to see Polar Bears just before they start their journey off dry land and onto the ice of Hudson Bay as they migrate.

There are various tours you can take to have up close and personal, but safe, encounters with these wild beauties This really is an experience you shouldn’t miss on a Canada vacation.

Whistler for the Sporty Types

Fancy some skiing or other sports, depending on what time of the year you are intending on holidaying? Why not give Whistler consideration.

It was one of the homes of the Winter Olympic Games in 2010 and has for a long time been associated with sports events.

As well as top-class skiing, there are some of the best dining and hotel experiences in the country, as well as a number of opportunities for other sports activities such as mountain biking and golf if you head out there during summer.

Canadian Museum of Human Rights, Winnipeg

The newest huge attraction in Winnipeg, the Canadian Museum of Human Rights has both an international and national appeal.

It was opened in 2014 and has a visually stunning appearance, with colours and geometry that takes inspiration from the unique landscape of the country.

Inside you will find a collection of personal anecdotes, with different viewpoints covering a wide range of different subject matters and themes.

The Rocky Mountains and Banff National Park

At the heart of the towering and dramatic Rocky Mountains, you will find Banff National Park in Alberta. This is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in all of Canada.

Glaciers, snow-capped peaks and bluey-turquoise hued lakes are all there to explore within the national park.

Lake Louise is perhaps the biggest draw to the park, where there is dreamy-like crystal-clear waters that offers perfect reflections of the glaciers and mountains that surround the park.

From there you can also visit Moraine Lake and the Icefields Parkway, which connects Jasper to Lake Louise, and is an astonishing drive.

Niagara Falls

We really couldn’t cover a list of the best places to visit on a trip to Canada without talking about Niagara Falls.

This is, after all, the most visited and famous natural tourist attractions in the country and millions flock to it every year.

It is just an hour outside of Toronto. Although it may not sound like a lot, there are some key points where you can have a very close viewpoint of the waters as they crash to the bottom almost 57-metres down.