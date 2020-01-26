No one can deny the incredible health benefits of CBD, which is why there are multiple ways to consume it. If you are about to try CBD for the first time, it is better to consult a doctor for the right dosage. Not to forget, there are several versions of CBD in the market that are different from one another in terms of quality. Therefore, you must conduct in-depth research on the CBD products that are widely available on the internet. Thankfully, this article will provide you with details regarding the 5 most common ways to consume CBD.

CBD Oils and Tinctures

Whenever someone talks about CBD, consuming it in the form of oil is what occurs as first thought to the mind. Ever heard of CBD tinctures? They are exactly like CBD oils and can be consumed without any stress. However, CBD tinctures contain a vast array of ingredients such as vinegar, alcohol and artificial flavoring. The benefit of using CBD tinctures is, they last for a long time as compared to raw CBD oil. An ideal CBD tincture has a life of several months.

CBD Lotions and Creams

Gone are the days when people would only rely on medicated creams to get rid of acne. CBD has anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing the production of sebum in the skin, which causes acne. This is the main reason why CBD infused creams and lotions are being sold in many parts of the world. After the inception of CBD masks in China, the trend of using CBD infused skin products became a rage. CBD skin products start affecting the skin in less than 5 hours.

CBD Gummies

Consuming CBD in the form of gummies is a common method in many parts of the world. The benefit of CBD gummies is, they can easily be carried anywhere. This way, you won’t have to worry about getting hounded by the local authorities. You can also get customized CBD gummies online according to the flavor you want. Another concrete benefit of consuming CBD gummies is they contain the right dosage of CBD that should be consumed by a normal person.

CBD Vaporizing

If you don’t know, CBD can be consumed with the help of a tool called a vape. The vape is responsible for heating the concentrated version of the cannabinoid so it can be inhaled easily. The negative effect of vaping is, people can get addicted to it. Furthermore, it is also not a discreet method of consuming it. Inhaled CBD quickly gets inhaled through the lungs, causing an immediate effect in the body. However, for continued effect, you need to take frequent doses.

CBD Beverages

You will be surprised to know, there are several cafes in South Florida and many parts of the US that sell nothing, but CBD infused beverages. You can buy a cup of CBD tea for as low as $7. Consuming CBD as a beverage is a popular method in several restaurants and hotels. However, a high intake of this compound can cause addiction and a drowsy effect in the body. People who are die-hard CBD fans often consume CBD kava and smoothies every day.