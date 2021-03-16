With more and more businesses allowing their employees to work remotely, many people are reaping the benefits of working from home. While the lack of commute and more time with family are definitely positives, staying motivated can be easier said than done when you’re surrounded by your home comforts. Regardless of if you’re new to remote working or are just starting to struggle, these five tips will help you stay motivated, productive and happy no matter where you get the job done.

Limit distractions

One of the main struggles when working from home is ignoring the temptation to get snuggled up in bed or chill out on the sofa with your favourite Netflix show in the background. As hard as it may be, you need to avoid straying from your workspace or having a distraction such as a television on. Otherwise, your productivity will quickly slip. Feel free to listen to music or have the radio on if you want to fill in the silence, but you’ll need to be strict when it comes to anything else.

Set up your space

As mentioned above, it is a temptation to work from the comfort of your sofa. If you can, segregate your bedroom and living space from your home office. You can do this by either having a separate room for working in, putting up a screen or facing your desk away from the likes of your bed or sofa. Adding artwork and plants to your office space has been shown to boost productivity up to 15%, plus creates an aesthetically pleasing environment that separates work from home.

Organise your workload

It’s easy to get overwhelmed by your work, especially when you don’t have a manager or team there to talk you through. While having an online calendar is great, it’s wise to go through this and create a system that works well for you. Stock up on printer cartridges and print off a to-do list with deadlines, notes of the task at hand and who to contact should it go wrong. Alternatively, make a DIY work calendar at the start of every week so you can keep track of your workload.

Check-in with team members

While there are plenty of benefits of working at home – especially if you live with family or friends – it can be lonely for many. This is especially true when COVID-19 restrictions are tight, meaning you can’t go out and see your friends as you normally would. Not only does checking-in with team members via video call boost morale, but it’ll help you stay motivated as you discuss clients, tasks and general work. Even if you just spend five or ten minutes talking to a colleague, you’re sure to feel rejuvenated after taking a quick break from your work and having a nice chat.

Get outside for a walk

Exercise has been proven to reduce stress, boost self-esteem and increase your energy levels, as well as making you more alert. If you feel yourself starting to lag at work midday, then you should start planning a lunchtime walk or quick HIIT session. While getting outside will give you a much-needed breath of fresh air after spending all day indoors, a 15 minute HIIT session will still give you the energy and boost you need to get through the rest of the day.

Whether you’re working from home full time or just a few days a week, it can be difficult to get used to at first. It comes with many benefits, however, so take some time to figure out what keeps you motivated and productive while working.