Keeping your customers happy may be one of your biggest goals, but it’s not always easy. While you can’t please everyone, most customer complaints can be resolved. Whether you’re running a field service business in the construction, plumbing, electrical, property maintenance, or HVAC industry, we guarantee you’ll keep even your most demanding customers happy when you follow these five simple steps.

Make good communication a priority

When a customer is frustrated or upset, they want to feel heard. Good communication is essential to keep your demanding customers happy. Start by making it easy for them to get in touch with you. Make sure all your contact information is visible on your website and your email signature. If your customers can’t get in touch with you, they’ll feel that you’re not interested in keeping them happy, which may add fuel to the fire. When you think of communication, you generally think of talking, but listening is just as crucial for good communication. Make an effort to remember what the customer is saying, ask questions to get clarity, and reflect on what they’ve said to show that you understand their complaint by repeating or rephrasing what they’ve said.

Identify the problem

Sometimes, a customer can’t articulate why they’re upset. It’s your job to identify the problem so you can find a solution. Use the information you’ve collected from listening to the customer to identify the nature of their concern and determine the best way forward. If you’re still unsure what the problem is, take the time to ask more questions to get clarity. If you misunderstand the customer and offer a solution that’s off the mark, you could make the situation worse. To avoid this, confirm the problem you’ve identified with the client and make sure you’re on the same page before trying to find a solution.

Take action

Once you’ve identified the problem, it’s time to provide and implement a solution. You must act quickly to turn the customers’ negative experience into a positive one. A swift response will show the customer that you’ve prioritised their concern, and they’ll feel valued. If your team can’t resolve the issue immediately, share regular updates with the customer, so they know you’re working to resolve their complaint.

Follow up and offer support

Once the complaint has been resolved, keep in touch with the customer. Give them a call or send a follow-up mail to find out how they’re doing. Ask them if they have any more questions or queries, and invite them to contact your support team if they have any concerns in the future. You can also use this opportunity to get feedback or a review from the customer – this will remind them of their positive experience, and their testimony can help you win over potential customers in the future.

Use Help Desk Software to manage your tickets

It’s easier for your team to prioritise support tickets with Help Desk Software. Your employees will have a better chance of successfully managing customer expectations with a tool that lets them first attend to the most urgent requests. With Help Desk Software, you can convert tickets into jobs and quotes, giving your team more time to deal with customer complaints. With one tool available to keep track of all support tickets, your workers are less likely to make mistakes that may irritate demanding clients.