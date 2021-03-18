Most marketers love memes. Memes can be considered as a piece of cultural information that can be shared from one person to another. Moreover, a meme is an image created by overlapping a familiar picture with a funny message.

Memes are easy to create, hilarious, witty, and perfect to gain thousands of viral shares on different social media platforms.

In the generation where more than 30 billion contents are posted on social media websites daily, humorous and witty photos can help you to stay out of the crowd. Not to mention, memes can boost the engagement rate sky high. The human brain processes visual content 60,000 times faster than any other text. As per research, more than 40% of people love to respond to images. Apart from this, there are lots of benefits of integrating humor in marketing.

Memes Carry More Meaning than Only Humor

As per Ivy Panda, one of the most important tools of persuasion is humor. When used correctly, it can enhance the relationship between two parties which ultimately boosts the communication process. However, humor is not rapid joking. Sarcasm isn’t always relevant and if you apply them in the wrong circumstances, people could get offended easily.

Memejacking, the technique of hijacking a famous or popular image and applying your brand message is one of the most vital arts to demolish your competitors.

In this article, we will discuss 6 effective tips that can help you to create and share viral-ready marketing memes. These tips can also help you to create extraordinary visual content.

Watch Your Audience Meticulously

A meme that is irrelevant, offensive, or confusing can easily anger your audiences. Hence, it’s better to know your audiences before you get started. Try to research the liking of your audiences and create appropriate visual content as per their taste. Observe their problems as well as interests to find the common factor for your humor.

Background Research is Important

Before uploading any meme, try to conduct some background research and know the origin of the specified meme. Just because the meme is gaining popularity doesn’t mean it’s appropriate to fit in the Facebook page of your company. When you do some background research, it will save you from social media embarrassment. While brands usually don’t suffer from publishing a wrong meme, it’s better to stay safe than sorry.

Choose a Famous Meme

Don’t ever underestimate the hunger of audiences for fresh memes. If you overlap your brand’s message with a trendy and famous meme, it will gain a lot of attraction. Remember that Reddit is the best place to discover trending memes. Do you know why people prioritize Reddit to find fresh memes? This is because meme creators prefer Reddit to social media networks to upload new memes.

Don’t Stop Working

You don’t have to be an expert in Photoshop to create extraordinary memes. If you know only to crop, copy and paste images, then it’s okay because most of the memes can be created using these basic tools. Try to use Microsoft Paint or other mobile-friendly applications that are easy to handle. You can always visit Meme Scout to receive some meme ideas or meme templates.

Honor the Meme

Before uploading any meme, make sure to honor that otherwise, the meme will experience severe failure. Some memes can deliver massive humor only when you follow the exact pattern. You can modify the message, but the prospects along with the pattern should remain unchanged. If you break the chain, your efforts will go in vain.

Conclusion

These are the 6 tips that can help you to create and share marketing memes. Remember that the main purpose of publishing memes is to promote your brand’s voice amusingly. Hence, don’t try to create a complicated meme that is hard to understand. When you upload marketing memes relevant to your audience, your efforts will find success.