The question should really be why shouldn’t you use WordPress for your small business website?

There are so many benefits to using WordPress as your chosen CMS, content management system, for your website and that is why it is currently the most popular CMS worldwide.

In fact, there are around 74 million websites that use WordPress every minute or every day to post and share content.

So, let’s check out the top six reasons why you should be one of them.

1. It’s free to use

Yes, that’s right. It is completely free, and that is whether you are planning to start your own personal blog or if you are wanting to launch a new business. The initial set up, i.e. the domain name, does not cost you a penny, although it is worth noting that it will include a WordPress.com subdomain.

Although this stage is free, if you are launching a new business, you could benefit from the services of a web design company that can help you create a website that is dynamic, interactive, and that will ultimately attract customers. Prefacestudios.com is a local digital solutions company that can help you create a bespoke WordPress website with an amazing user experience.

2. It’s the leading CMS

Currently, WordPress is used by nearly 60% of all websites that use a CMS, meaning it is by far the leader in its field.

Surely, all these people and businesses can’t be wrong? They must be using WordPress for a reason; namely because it works best for them and their content needs.

3. It is liked by Google

If you want your website to rank highly on web searches on popular search engine sites such as Google, Bing, and Yahoo, then you need to use WordPress.

Why?

Because the framework of this CMS is easier for search engines to navigate. In fact, Google has previously endorsed WordPress, what more convincing do you need?

4. It’s flexible

Whatever you need a CMS for, WordPress can accommodate it. It has a wide variety of highly effective plugins and extensions that you can utilise in order to optimise your site, with some of the most popular being:

Social Snap – the best social sharing plugin

Rank Math – the best SEO plugin

UpdraftPlus – the best backup plugin

WooCommerce – the best e-commerce plugin

Wordfence Security – the best security plugin

5. It is mobile friendly

This is very important if you want your website to be a success as more and more people are using their smartphones to access information and purchase products or services.

Google, in particular, does not like sites that are not mobile friendly and will rank them lower on their results pages. Thankfully, WordPress is extremely mobile friendly, as well as offering users the option to view your site in mobile view if some of its themes aren’t automatically responsive.

6. It supports multimedia

Video content and live streaming have never been more popular, with businesses being able to share the production process of their products, share live events, host interviews and give their customers a behind the scenes look at their brand. All of which will enhance your customer’s engagement and experience with your business.

Luckily, WordPress supports all multimedia including videos, audio files, images and live streaming.

So, what are you waiting for? Get started building your WordPress site today.