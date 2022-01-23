Students have to compose a lot of academic tasks. One of the most interesting things is to write a book review. You are to read a certain book and reveal something important to your readers. You will either agree or disagree with the author. Although it is quite captivating, many folks do not know how to handle this particular piece properly.

Many students need the help of a competent book review writer who will quickly clarify everything the author meant. Students use the help of a professional review writer when they get low grades for every book review they write. What are the reasons? We will clarify the 6 drawbacks of a poorly written book review.

Not Convincing

Oftentimes, students are not able to convince their readers that the chosen standpoint is correct. They may simply write something like this – The author is wrong. Afterward, their argumentation may be weak and lack evidence. You should always be sure that you deliver your ideas plainly and have enough proof.

It Is Boring

Another reason why you get a low grade for your book review is boredom. Many authors tend to give a boring sequence of events with too many unnecessary details and explanations. Students may mimic that style automatically without realizing they made that mistake. Perhaps the book is interesting, but the writer of the review lacks the creativity to make it catchy and informative.

Too Little Data

At times, students are short of relevant data. Many folks do not use enough examples and explanations. They may read a lot of books of various writers and never get what scenes and events should be used in a book review. You should get patient and focus on crucial chapters of the book you read. You are expected to use that data when you prove your theories. Otherwise, they will be irrelevant.

Incorrect Citations and Bibliography

One more good reason why you lose grades is the issue of the writing style. Many students hate to insert citations and settle bibliographies because of too many formatting demands. There are a lot of writing styles:

APA;

MLA;

AMA;

ASA;

Chicago;

Harvard, etc.

They have many similarities, as well as differences. Even the slightest difference may lead to a loss of grades. We have mentioned this reason because a book review inevitably requires using at least one citation. Besides, you will have to provide the informative sources you have used to complete the review. Make sure you know the guidelines of the assigned writing style.

Grammar Mistakes

Always pay attention to your grammar! No one likes to read texts with silly grammar or spelling errors. Students may have excellent ideas to disclose and prove, but they still do not get the highest grade when their grammar is poor.

It Is Hard to Read

Finally, students write texts that are hard to read and understand. It may happen because of various factors. Here are some of them:

Misuse of the passive voice;

Too many adverbs and adjectives;

Unfamiliar lexicon;

Inappropriate word choice;

Too long sentences;

Too many explanations;

Watery sentences, etc.

Smart Tips to Enjoy Success

We want to help students with this interesting piece of writing. Therefore, we have prepared a list of tips that will boost the quality of your book review. Make allowances for the following points:

Read the book attentively (do it twice if possible);

Take instant notes and use them later;

Craft a good plan with the necessary instructions for yourself;

Read opinions of other people about the piece you review;

Use strong arguments and clear examples;

Get rid of watery sentences;

Choose the active voice;

Check the guidelines before you use a citation;

Be straight to the point;

Cover one argument per paragraph;

Revise your review 2 or 3 times using various revision methods.

Stick to this list, and you will avoid a lot of mistakes. Accordingly, you will not lose essential grades for a book review.

The Bottom Line

A book review is one of the most interesting academic papers. If you cannot receive the highest grade, you may make mistakes that we have highlighted in our guide. Use it every time you are assigned this paper and get rid of possible mistakes.