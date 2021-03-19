Ordering food online is the new lifestyle that we have grown addicted to. What started as an occasional getaway from the hassles of cooking, took no time in becoming a way of living. It’s a Sunday? Order online.

Too tired to cook? Why not check out the app! Feeling very obnoxious? Let’s order a tub of ice-cream! Seriously, this culture of ordering food from apps has come really far.

As per a survey, 31% of U.S. consumers admitted that they use third-party delivery services to order food at least twice a week. That is quite often, isn’t it? But come on, there is no denying the fact that ordering food online has its own set of pros and cons.

Yet, in the times of Covid-19, there are a few things you must and must look into, before going to place an order with your favorite app. So, what are the 6 super essential tips to order food online with safety? Let’s see:

Order from the trusted ones

Trust is really important, especially when your health’s safety is in question. With Covid all around us, it is very important to choose the best of all those things that directly or indirectly affect our well-being. The same goes for ordering food online.

We understand how natural it is to not want to cook sometimes. Besides, the pandemic has only made us want more and more delicacies. So, the best you can do is rely on some trusted apps to serve you with the best and safest food.

Go for a contactless delivery

Many third-party delivery services like Zomato and UberEats have come up with the idea of ‘contactless delivery’ which is nothing but awesome!

In the times of Covid-19, where we all know how lethal it is to get in close proximity with people, the best you can assure in terms of safety while ordering food online is choosing an online ordering system that provides contactless delivery.

This means that the payment will be made online and the delivery boy will put the package right outside your door, instead of handing it over to you directly. Amazing, right?

Discard the packing immediately

Food is mostly delivered in plastic packaging. Cups, boxes, cutleries – all these are made up of single-use plastic which we know how harmful is for the environment. But in other news, these may prove harmful to your personal health as well. The infamous Coronavirus is proven to stay for up to 9 days on different surfaces, mainly plastic.

However, ordering food is still safe, but these plastic packaging may cost you heaps if you are not smart enough to throw them away as soon as you receive the food. So, keep the tip in mind – no plastic, no Covid.

Wash your hands properly

Done with receiving the food and throwing away the package? Now, this step is the one which you must never forget, especially in such grave times. In case you have missed out on the statutory notice, these days it is anyway important to keep washing your hands at regular intervals.

But nevertheless, when you have just received a package that has come from outside, once you remove it, make sure to wash your hands for at least 30 seconds before finally digging in the food.

Reheat the food once

Now that you have taken out the food from the packaging and washed your hands, do not just jump into eating the food right away! Have patience.

Transfer the food to microwavable cookware and reheat the food for a minimum of five minutes. This ensures that even if some particle of the virus made it to the food anyhow, gets destroyed.

So, next time when you order food online, make it a point to reheat it in the oven. Trust me, it is worth the wait!

Over to you…

Ordering food in times of Covid-19 might not be the safest of the things to do, but with a few precautions, it is possible to enjoy delectable delicacies even at this time. Here, we cited 6 tips you must follow to order food online with safety. Follow this guide to ensure your food is delivered with safety.