Playing word games on your own or with friends can be a great pastime. Not only can you have tons of fun playing with others, but you will also be stimulating your brain, unlike many other games that leave your mind unoccupied. Sometimes, however, you need an extra boost or a hack that will help you beat your opponent or pass a particularly challenging level. Lucky for you, we have gathered six great tips that you can use to guarantee you win at most, if not all, word games you play. These tips can be used for all kinds of word games, including different variations of Scrabble, so let’s get right to it.

1. Use “S” to Your Advantage

The letter S can be quite a lifesaver when you are playing any kind of word game. Basically, it allows you to come up with two words rather than one. You simply need to generate the word and then add an S. This is a great way to get extra points. The best thing is if you are playing Scrabble and you have letters that you cannot really put together, you can add an S to any of your opponent’s words. That way, you will get points for the entire word, even though you only added one letter.

2. Use Unscrambling Apps and Word Finders

Nowadays, you do not have to spend hours pouring over a dictionary to find the right word to get to a higher level when you are playing a word game. It is much easier and faster to use an online unscrambling tool to find the words you want. The makers of the free tool Unscramble.org note that this is not the only thing an unscrambling tool could help you with. You can also use such tools to help you come up with a memorable password, for example.

3. Memorize Common Endings and Look for Hooks

Just like the letter S, you can utilize hooks and the different common endings in English to help you come up with more than one word at once, or steal points from your opponents’ already generated words. Common endings that you might want to keep in mind are “-ed,” “-ing,” and “-er.” Hooks can also be added to an already unscrambled word to make it longer and thus get more points. Hooks can be used either at the beginning or at the end of a word. For example, you could add “re” to the word “write” to create a different word. Or you could add an “ing” to the word “host” to create the new word “hosting.”

4. Learn New Words

Another great way to win at word games is to learn new words, but not just any new words will do. You need to focus on two or three letter words that can make a big difference in your score at the end of the game. You also need to focus on learning words with high scoring letters such as Q and Z. Be careful, though; while the letter Q can score very high, you might still have vowels missing such as a U, which can make it tricky for you to come up with the word that you need. In such cases, it is a good idea to check out words that start with Q but do not have the vowel U in them. Surprisingly, you will find quite a number of words that you can use.

5. Look for Vowels

The English vowels are A, E, I, O, and U. Most words in the English language have vowels in them, which makes these five letters your winning ticket if you use them correctly. Always try to keep at least one vowel in your deck so that you are not stuck with only consonants that you may not even be able to put together to form actual words that you can use to win at a word game.

6. Find the Root

This is very helpful because you can form entirely new words from a single word by adding different suffixes and prefixes. You just have to be careful if you are playing with an opponent because they too might add letters to your root word and take the points for themselves. For example, the root of “Reacting” is “act.” You can separately add the prefix “re-“ and the suffix or ending “ -ing” to make two new words.

With these six tips, you will be a word games pro in no time. After playing, try to remember all the new words that you learned from your opponents so that you can use them yourself in your next game. With a few strategies and some practice, you can play word games without feeling the frustration of trying to find the right word to no avail.